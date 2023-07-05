Stagecoach cancels dozens of Aberdeen bus services due to driver shortage

Stagecoach has been forced to cancel dozens of bus services across the north-east over the past few days amid driver shortages.

The bus operator has been struggling to deploy its limited number of drivers along some routes resulting in days of disruption.

Several services which operate in and out of Aberdeen heading from the busy city centre into settlements such as Balnagask, Westhill, Stonehaven and Aberdeen Airport have been affected.

The most disrupted route is Number 59, which operates between Balnagask and Northfield running through the city centre.

Stagecoach announced on Monday that the Number 59 would not operate at all and this has continued for the past few days.

Service cancellations have risen day to day this week with Wednesday, with seven routes cancelled, according to the bus operator’s social media.

Passengers have been left frustrated by the lack of notice for some of the early morning services.

One user wrote: “Bit late for the folk who needed to get to work for 7am? I appreciate the fact you’re struggling for drivers but you must know the night before if your early morning services can run or not?”

Another wrote: “Posting at this time is not good enough. What about those waiting on the 5.50 number 9 this morning? You need to notify passengers with more notice so we can make alternative arrangements.”

Stagecoach said it “addressing staffing challenges” which is the cause for many of the cancellations.

Announced via BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Stagecoach said “teams are working hard to ensure the vast majority of local services continue to run as normal”.

To keep updated with bus service updates visit the Stagecoach website.