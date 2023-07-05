Stagecoach cancels dozens of Aberdeen bus services due to driver shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stagecoach cancels dozens of Aberdeen bus services due to driver shortage

The bus operator has been forced to cancel dozens of services over the past few days leaving some passengers without transport.

By Ross Hempseed
Number 59 outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Number 59 outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Stagecoach has been forced to cancel dozens of bus services across the north-east over the past few days amid driver shortages.

The bus operator has been struggling to deploy its limited number of drivers along some routes resulting in days of disruption.

Several services which operate in and out of Aberdeen heading from the busy city centre into settlements such as Balnagask, Westhill, Stonehaven and Aberdeen Airport have been affected.

The most disrupted route is Number 59, which operates between Balnagask and Northfield running through the city centre.

Stagecoach announced on Monday that the Number 59 would not operate at all and this has continued for the past few days.

Service cancellations have risen day to day this week with Wednesday, with seven routes cancelled, according to the bus operator’s social media.

A list of bus cancellations posted by Stagecoach on their social media feed. Image: Twitter/Stagecoach.

Passengers have been left frustrated by the lack of notice for some of the early morning services.

One user wrote: “Bit late for the folk who needed to get to work for 7am? I appreciate the fact you’re struggling for drivers but you must know the night before if your early morning services can run or not?”

Another wrote: “Posting at this time is not good enough. What about those waiting on the 5.50 number 9 this morning? You need to notify passengers with more notice so we can make alternative arrangements.”

Stagecoach said it “addressing staffing challenges” which is the cause for many of the cancellations.

Announced via BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Stagecoach said “teams are working hard to ensure the vast majority of local services continue to run as normal”.

To keep updated with bus service updates visit the Stagecoach website.

