Keela, Sampson, Claire and Katie are looking for new homes – Can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Keela, Sampson, Claire and Katie are looking for new homes – Can you help?

By Kirstin Brown
September 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

Four adorable animals are seeking new homes in the north-east after being cared for by the Scottish SPCA.

Keela, Sampson, Claire and Katie are currently staying in the Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

The charity’s Aberdeenshire centre is their most modern, having opened in 2011 to care for a range of domestic animals during the rehoming process.

This week’s future pets are Keela the Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, Sampson the Corn snake and two large grey rabbits, Claire and Katie.

Keela

Keela is currently being cared for by the Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Keela enjoys adventures and is ready to find an active family who she can share her energy with. After her adventures, Keela loves nothing more than playing with her favourite toy in a secure garden.

This gorgeous girl would like an experienced home that can continue her positive reinforcement training and socialisation so she can become the best canine citizen she can be.

Since Keela is still learning she will require an adult-only home with no other animals so she can enjoy all the attention.

If you can give Keela her new home, please apply here.

Sampson

Sampson is with the Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Sampson is a gentle and curious corn snake looking for his new home. He loves nothing more than getting taken out of his vivarium to explore and be handled.

He does have an old injury to his tail. This doesn’t affect his quality of life but he will require an experienced home to ensure he receives any extra care he may need. Sampson has not been probed.

If you can give Sampson his new home, please apply here.

Claire and Katie

Claire and Katie are being cared for together by the Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

These inseparable best friends, Claire and Katie, are looking for their new home together. Their favourite time of day is when they get their fresh fruit and veggies. Claire likes to eat treats out of your hand while Katie would rather boop her nose on you until you move.

These two giant girls are looking for an experienced, adult-only home where they can thrive and gain confidence. Claire and Katie are used to being indoors and will require a large area to call their own.

Despite their size, Claire and Katie are sensitive and their new owners will need patience to continue building their confidence.

If you can give Claire and Katie their new home, please apply here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Pets

To go with story by Emma Grady. Morning Photo attached of Kim our border collie in action during harvest. Gwen & Jimmy Dick Dunrovin Skene Westhill AB32 6XA 07762914745 Picture shows; YL pets 1009 3 Photo of Kim . Skene Westhill AB32 6XA. Supplied by Gwen & Jimmy Dick Date; 02/09/2022
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest companions!
0
To go with story by Emma Grady. Hello Pet Portraits Department Here are the stubble gang Fraggle, Treacle, Spice, Pickles, Chutney and Chilli Dawg From Drumhendry, Laurencekirk. Owned by Beckie Blacklaws Picture shows; YL pets 0309 2 Photo of Fraggle, Treacle, Spice, Pickles, Chutney and Chilli Dawg. Drumhendry, Laurencekirk.. Supplied by Rebecca Blacklaws Date; 30/08/2022
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest companions!
0
Talia is looking for a new home.
Talia, Twitch and Oliver are looking for new homes - Can you help?
0
To go with story by Emma Grady. Hi , Here is a picture of a first visit to Tentsmuir Beach for our 3 month old Cavapoo called Cozmo. A great day out for the kids although Cozmo does look like he might take off at any moment! My details are: David Johnston Picture shows; Photo of Cozmo YL pets 2708 4. Tentsmuir Beach. Supplied by David Johnston Date; 19/08/2022
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland's cutest companions!
0
Post Thumbnail
Honda's new pooch pack to keep dogs safe in boot
0
Post Thumbnail
Remembering our favourite Aberdonian dogs on International Dog Day
0
Tali, Pets as Therapy dog in training. Image by Jason Hedges.
GALLERY: From bin strikes to energy price updates, take a break and enjoy some…
0
Daphne the German Shepherd is currently looking for a new home from Dogs Trust's Glasgow Centre.
QUIZ: How much do you know about our beloved canine companions?
0
Dedicated pet owners are being forced to make difficult decisions as a result of the cost of living crisis (Photo: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Cost of living crisis is affecting animals as well as people
0
Mo, Blu and Pip have important jobs as sheep dogs in Nairn. Rachel Forbes snapped this fabulous shot of the talented trio enjoying a well-earned sunny break in the garden.
Pet portraits: DOG SPECIAL! A gallery of the North of Scotland's daft and dashing…

More from Press and Journal

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0