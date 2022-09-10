Keela, Sampson, Claire and Katie are looking for new homes – Can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four adorable animals are seeking new homes in the north-east after being cared for by the Scottish SPCA.

Keela, Sampson, Claire and Katie are currently staying in the Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

The charity’s Aberdeenshire centre is their most modern, having opened in 2011 to care for a range of domestic animals during the rehoming process.

This week’s future pets are Keela the Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, Sampson the Corn snake and two large grey rabbits, Claire and Katie.

Keela

Keela enjoys adventures and is ready to find an active family who she can share her energy with. After her adventures, Keela loves nothing more than playing with her favourite toy in a secure garden.

This gorgeous girl would like an experienced home that can continue her positive reinforcement training and socialisation so she can become the best canine citizen she can be.

Since Keela is still learning she will require an adult-only home with no other animals so she can enjoy all the attention.

If you can give Keela her new home, please apply here.

Sampson

Sampson is a gentle and curious corn snake looking for his new home. He loves nothing more than getting taken out of his vivarium to explore and be handled.

He does have an old injury to his tail. This doesn’t affect his quality of life but he will require an experienced home to ensure he receives any extra care he may need. Sampson has not been probed.

If you can give Sampson his new home, please apply here.

Claire and Katie

These inseparable best friends, Claire and Katie, are looking for their new home together. Their favourite time of day is when they get their fresh fruit and veggies. Claire likes to eat treats out of your hand while Katie would rather boop her nose on you until you move.

These two giant girls are looking for an experienced, adult-only home where they can thrive and gain confidence. Claire and Katie are used to being indoors and will require a large area to call their own.

Despite their size, Claire and Katie are sensitive and their new owners will need patience to continue building their confidence.

If you can give Claire and Katie their new home, please apply here.