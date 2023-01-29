Baked Biscotti: Italian biscuits and gran’s apple pie recipe bear fruit for Aberdeen mum-turned-baker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Baked Biscotti: Italian biscuits and gran’s apple pie recipe bear fruit for Aberdeen mum-turned-baker

By Andy Morton
January 29, 2023, 6:00 am
Hannah McPherson said the business "just added arms and legs". Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hannah McPherson said the business "just added arms and legs". Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

When Hannah McPherson took her children for their usual walk along Aberdeen beach in March last year, the most she hoped for was a pleasant stroll on a spring day.

What she didn’t expect was that a chance conversation would propel her to start her own bakery business.

Stopping that day at Cairn Coffee, the coffee shack down at the Fittie end of the beach, Hannah chatted to owners Sam and Rob.

They told her their baker was no longer working for them so all she could have with her coffee was a Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer.

Hannah has biscotti in her blood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

For Hannah, who has biscotti in her blood through Italian roots on her mother’s side,  this was all the invitation she needed.

“I came home from the beach,” she continues, “whipped up a batch and popped them down. [Cairn Coffee] said: ‘Perfect. Do you want to make this a weekly thing?’”

Baked Biscotti ‘just added arms and legs’

The conversation was the start of Baked Biscotti, the home-baking business Hannah set up to keep Cairn supplied with the Italian almond biscuits known around the world as biscotti.

Hannah bakes biscotti for friends and family that visit the house. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Almost a year on and the business has grown. She started making vegan shortbread for the coffee shack, after her dad – a keen open swimmer and regular at Cairn – suggested it would be a hit.

“I do tray bakes for them now, too,” adds Hannah, 31. “This week I made a coffee cake and some brookies. It’s just kind of added arms and legs.”

The link-up with Cairn has been a boon for the dog-walkers, cyclists and surfers of fittie who now have a whole lot more than a Tunnock’s wafer to go with their steaming cups of coffee.

Hannah in her home kitchen in Old Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And it has also been a life-changer for Hannah, who manages to juggle the demands of the business with bringing up two young children – three-year-old Seb and lockdown baby Lola, who is just 14-months.

She says she couldn’t do it without the amazing support she gets from her family, especially as her partner Adam Roberts is often away from home working offshore in Norway.

Hannah, pictured with son Seb and partner Adam, says she couldn’t manage the baking without the support of her family. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

So was she looking for extra responsibilities when Cairn came calling? Or is Baked Biscotti the result of serendipity?

“It was a mix of mercies, really,” says Hannah, who holidays frequently in Italy and before doing it professionally would bake biscotti for friends and family.

“I was like, oh, I’m pretty sure I can make some biscotti. I’ve been taught a few times.”

Baking a salve after inspirational gran’s death

Italy is not the only inspiration for Hannah. Many of her cakes are from recipes taught to her as a child by her Hopeman granny, Anna Jack.

Since Christmas, however, those recipes have taking on new meaning after the death of her gran at the age of 87.

“It’s been a rough ride over Christmas,” says Hannah, whose grandmother was renowned in Hopeman for her apple pies, which used fruit from her large garden.

Hannah bakes a wide range of tray bakes for Cairn Coffee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But Hannah says baking has kept her going.

And she’s proud to continue her grandmother’s legacy by baking pies with apples from her own garden in Old Aberdeen.

“When we moved in, we found two very overgrown apple trees in our garden,” Hannah says.

“It was almost like it was meant to be.”

Baked Biscotti is available from Cairn Coffee on Aberdeen beach. Click here for latest opening times.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Sweet treats: Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas make for the perfect dessert
French rolled omelette with chives on a plate; Shutterstock ID 1405511831; Purchase Order: -
From 'nothing cooked with electricity' to an eggless omelette - 3 chefs from Nairn…
Gerard MacDonald forages snails on Barra for gourmet dinner plates believing he is offering hope in a time of loss, but others shudder at the thought. Image: DC Thomson.
Barra snails hand picked for French menu spark food for thought
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 4th June '19 Waterside Restaurant at The Glen Mhor Hotel, Inverness. Spaghetti Marinara.
Eden Court: Here are 6 restaurants in Inverness to visit for pre-theatre dinner and…
CR0040865 Karla Sinclair, Aberdeen For food and drink story based on Black Isle Bar serving some of the finest pizzas in Inverness - they are well-known for them, as well as their beer. Ryan Mackay head chef and Andy Simpson, of the Black Isle Bar photographed inside and outside with some of their produce. 27th January '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Are these the best pizzas in Inverness? Here's how Black Isle Bar creates its…
Banchory's Farmer's Market was busy on Saturday.Robert Nairn of Strawberry Grange Fruit Farm with customers Jackie and Hugh Richies. Picture Colin Rennie.
Banchory Farmers' Market: Celebrating more than 20 years of the event 'run by the…
Tasty tapas at La Tortilla in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: An evening of tasty tapas at La Tortilla in Inverness
Bryan Gray, left and Andy Christie are bringing local beers and spirts to the north-east. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Devenick Drinks: Chapelton of Elsick duo puts local craft booze on the map with…
The steamboat at Cammies was a first for food and drink editor Julia Bryce. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what we thought of the steamboat dish at newly opened restaurant…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu January 28 Picture shows; Beef and haggis pie. QMS. Supplied by QMS Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Beef up your haggis with this enticing pie recipe

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Lossiemouth men standing by shed they'll use for the men's shed group when it's up and running
Plans gather pace for Lossiemouth Men's Shed which supports say will 'help the town'
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach.
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be 'harbingers of doom' says…
The all-male fashion show Brave is looking for courageous men to come forward. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity appeals for 'Brave' men to get involved in fundraising catwalk show
Police detected 21 crimes when they stopped 30 cars in Skye and Lochalsh. Image: Police Scotland.
Highland road policing officers find 21 offences in 30 vehicles stopped
Neil Moncrieff is this year's Guizer Jarl and, after a long wait due to Covid, can't wait for the big day to arrive. Image: Dave Donaldson
Up Helly Aa: Meet the Lerwick man who has been prepping for almost two…
Inverness' Daniel MacKay skips past Raith's Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Deadline day deals could be key to who wins promotion
Expensive energy concept. More expensive electric power increases people's expenditures.; Shutterstock ID 2223102257; purchase_order: ; job:
Could separate electricity and gas markets reduce your energy bills?
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: Staggies choose the perfect time to find form
Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock in action for Chelthenham Town. Image: Shutterstock.
Who is Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock? The run down on the Watford defender…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must take their time to get this appointment right

Editor's Picks

Most Commented