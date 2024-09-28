Pet Tales: Silly Goose the corgi shares his Aberdeen adventures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pet Tales: Silly Goose the corgi shares his Aberdeen adventures

Goose is a little dog with a big personality and loves exploring Aberdeen.

Aberdeen couple Niall Ridgway and Emma MacRae with their dog Goose.
Niall Ridgway and Emma MacRae, and their dog Goose.
By Kirstin Brown

The Owners: Niall Ridgway, 30, and Emma MacRae, 28, live in Aberdeen with their playful Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Goose.

Goose keeps Niall company while he works from home as a Digital Education Specialist for small business Digitize. Emma is a Medicine student at Aberdeen University and enjoys taking Goose to local dog-friendly spots.

Here’s what they had to say about Goose…

“We picked Goose up at the start of January. He’ll be 1 year old in October.

I’ve grown up around countless pets in my childhood home and I’ve always loved animals. Emma also grew up with dogs and cats all her life too.

For years, she sent me links and videos to corgis before we decided on Goose. She fell in love with corgis for their funny and cute nature, and she loves their sass – Goose has plenty of sass and will stop on walks if he hasn’t seen another dog or person to pet him.

Goose with his owners Niall and Emma who run his instagram account Silly Goose Corgi
Niall and Emma with Goose. Image: Niall Ridgway and Emma MacRae

He’s so friendly and just wants to play with other dogs and get attention and love from humans.

Silly Goose is a local celebrity online

Emma created Goose’s Instagram account, Silly Goose Corgi, as a way to remember all of our adventures, and to share Goose’s story with friends and family. We’re both getting into photography, and Goose is the perfect model.

However, when he’s showcasing his collar for Malley & Co (who he is a brand ambassador for), his fluffiness often hides it!

Goose has some fantastic expressions that we’ve been lucky enough to capture via the camera.

Goose playing outside
Goose’s playful personality on show. Image: Niall Ridgway and Emma MacRae

We’ve met some incredible friends through Goose’s account and we’ve learned about loads of great cafes, restaurants and places to visit thanks to the friends we’ve made online.

It honestly amazes me that all of these people want to follow Goose’s journey, and we love watching him grow both in person and in the photos on his page.

Goose yawning in his owner Emma's lap, who runs his Instagram account Silly Goose Corgi
Big yawn! Image: Niall Ridgway and Emma MacRae

Goose has been recognised in public on countless occasions. People have come up to us in the street and in the forests excitedly asking if he is Goose, and he’s more than happy to say hello and play every time.

Silly Goose’s favourite Aberdeen adventures

We love heading to the forests around Aberdeen (Kirkhill Forest has been a favourite since the beginning), and heading to the beach. He adores interacting with every dog or person he sees, and he just wants to play with everyone.

We’ve been working on his off-lead skills a lot recently, and giving him a chance to run and explore in quiet forests has made our walks so much more fun.

Silly Goose on a walk in Aberdeen.
Goose on a walk. Image: Niall Ridgway and Emma MacRae

Goose being off-lead also helps to create some great pictures! He LOVES puddles and on a walk will seek out every puddle to jump into – we always have to carry towels in the car for him.

I love finding new walks around the area, and will plan little adventure days for us to explore with Goose by our side (or up ahead of us, jumping in puddles!).

We’ll often stop at Scot Surf Coffee, Fat Batch or The Roost before our walks. All three businesses have been fantastic with Goose in person, and he has often appeared in their stories and posts online!

Emma knows her way around a good coffee, and so one of the first things we did in Aberdeen was find our favourite coffee spots. Thankfully, all of our favourites have been Goose-friendly!

Funny memories with Goose

Goose LOVES puddles, so when we visited P In The Park – a dog festival in Edinburgh – in the summer, we thought we’d try him in the dog swimming pool (aptly named P In The Pool!).

Goose curled up in his bed
Nap time for Goose. Image: Niall Ridgway and Emma MacRae

We thought he’d love a dip in the pool so we stood in a queue for 45 minutes before it was his turn to jump in.

Goose began to swim in a circle, and in less than a few seconds had fully turned 180 degrees and scrambled back up the ramp to get out of the pool!

That was his turn finished in a matter of seconds. We’ve got some work to do before we’ll try that again.”

Want your pet to feature in Pet Tales? Email us at:

PetTales@pressandjournal.co.uk

