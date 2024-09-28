Pet Tales: Silly Goose the corgi shares his Aberdeen adventures

The Owners: Niall Ridgway, 30, and Emma MacRae, 28, live in Aberdeen with their playful Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Goose.

Goose keeps Niall company while he works from home as a Digital Education Specialist for small business Digitize. Emma is a Medicine student at Aberdeen University and enjoys taking Goose to local dog-friendly spots.

Here’s what they had to say about Goose…

“We picked Goose up at the start of January. He’ll be 1 year old in October.

I’ve grown up around countless pets in my childhood home and I’ve always loved animals. Emma also grew up with dogs and cats all her life too.

For years, she sent me links and videos to corgis before we decided on Goose. She fell in love with corgis for their funny and cute nature, and she loves their sass – Goose has plenty of sass and will stop on walks if he hasn’t seen another dog or person to pet him.

He’s so friendly and just wants to play with other dogs and get attention and love from humans.

Silly Goose is a local celebrity online

Emma created Goose’s Instagram account, Silly Goose Corgi, as a way to remember all of our adventures, and to share Goose’s story with friends and family. We’re both getting into photography, and Goose is the perfect model.

However, when he’s showcasing his collar for Malley & Co (who he is a brand ambassador for), his fluffiness often hides it!

Goose has some fantastic expressions that we’ve been lucky enough to capture via the camera.

We’ve met some incredible friends through Goose’s account and we’ve learned about loads of great cafes, restaurants and places to visit thanks to the friends we’ve made online.

It honestly amazes me that all of these people want to follow Goose’s journey, and we love watching him grow both in person and in the photos on his page.

Goose has been recognised in public on countless occasions. People have come up to us in the street and in the forests excitedly asking if he is Goose, and he’s more than happy to say hello and play every time.

Silly Goose’s favourite Aberdeen adventures

We love heading to the forests around Aberdeen (Kirkhill Forest has been a favourite since the beginning), and heading to the beach. He adores interacting with every dog or person he sees, and he just wants to play with everyone.

We’ve been working on his off-lead skills a lot recently, and giving him a chance to run and explore in quiet forests has made our walks so much more fun.

Goose being off-lead also helps to create some great pictures! He LOVES puddles and on a walk will seek out every puddle to jump into – we always have to carry towels in the car for him.

I love finding new walks around the area, and will plan little adventure days for us to explore with Goose by our side (or up ahead of us, jumping in puddles!).

We’ll often stop at Scot Surf Coffee, Fat Batch or The Roost before our walks. All three businesses have been fantastic with Goose in person, and he has often appeared in their stories and posts online!

Emma knows her way around a good coffee, and so one of the first things we did in Aberdeen was find our favourite coffee spots. Thankfully, all of our favourites have been Goose-friendly!

Funny memories with Goose

Goose LOVES puddles, so when we visited P In The Park – a dog festival in Edinburgh – in the summer, we thought we’d try him in the dog swimming pool (aptly named P In The Pool!).

We thought he’d love a dip in the pool so we stood in a queue for 45 minutes before it was his turn to jump in.

Goose began to swim in a circle, and in less than a few seconds had fully turned 180 degrees and scrambled back up the ramp to get out of the pool!

That was his turn finished in a matter of seconds. We’ve got some work to do before we’ll try that again.”

