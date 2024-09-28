Demolition plans at Aberdeen’s historic Stoneywood Mill weeks after blaze

Demolition crews could soon tear down parts of Aberdeen’s historic Stoneywood Mill, weeks after a huge fire there.

There has been a mill on the site for more than 300 years.

An initial facility at the spot next to the River Don was established by local laird James Moir, owner of the Stoneywood Estate.

It has undergone many changes over the years.

Demolition plan comes after tough few years for Stoneywood Mill

The business was saved from administration after months of talks in 2019.

But things would only get worse from there.

Coronavirus lockdowns, loss of trade, spiralling costs of raw materials and soaring energy prices continued to hammer the factory.

Eventually, hundreds of workers were made redundant at the site in September 2022.

On the morning of August 12 this year, a blaze broke out at the mill as it was in the process of being decommissioned.

Earlier this week, The Press and Journal revealed that the major incident was sparked by a worker using welding equipment.

When the fire reached flammable liquid, the building was rocked by an explosion.

What are the new plans?

A building warrant submitted to Aberdeen City Council indicates this could be the final chapter for parts of the storied paper plant.

England-based demolition firm Trent Valley Group Ltd have submitted proposals to tear down Stoneywood Mill structures.

Documents say the project would cost £425,000 and would include demolition of several buildings.

The canteen building at the mill is listed by Historic Environment Scotland, which could mean it has to be left standing.

It is hailed as “a rare example of an industrial canteen that was built by a philanthropic mill owner”.

You can see the Stoneywood Mill demolition warrant here.

