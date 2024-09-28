Demolition plans at Aberdeen’s historic Stoneywood Mill weeks after blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demolition plans at Aberdeen’s historic Stoneywood Mill weeks after blaze

It could be the end for parts of the last remaining paper mill in Aberdeen, after a turbulent few years.

By Ben Hendry
Stoneywood paper mill.
£425,000 demolition plans have been lodged at Stoneywood Mill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Demolition crews could soon tear down parts of Aberdeen’s historic Stoneywood Mill, weeks after a huge fire there.

There has been a mill on the site for more than 300 years.

An initial facility at the spot next to the River Don was established by local laird James Moir, owner of the Stoneywood Estate.

It has undergone many changes over the years.

Stoneywood Paper Mill has long been reported on in the P&J. This image comes from 1978. Image: DC Thomson 

Demolition plan comes after tough few years for Stoneywood Mill

The business was saved from administration after months of talks in 2019.

But things would only get worse from there.

Coronavirus lockdowns, loss of trade, spiralling costs of raw materials and soaring energy prices continued to hammer the factory.

Eventually, hundreds of workers were made redundant at the site in September 2022.

Stoneywood Mill in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson 

On the morning of August 12 this year, a blaze broke out at the mill as it was in the process of being decommissioned.

Earlier this week, The Press and Journal revealed that the major incident was sparked by a worker using welding equipment. 

When the fire reached flammable liquid, the building was rocked by an explosion.

Firefighters at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson 

What are the new plans?

A building warrant submitted to Aberdeen City Council indicates this could be the final chapter for parts of the storied paper plant.

England-based demolition firm Trent Valley Group Ltd have submitted proposals to tear down Stoneywood Mill structures.

Gilbert Rennie checks the paper at the wet stage in 1990. Image: DC Thomson 

Documents say the project would cost £425,000 and would include demolition of several buildings.

The canteen building at the mill is listed by Historic Environment Scotland, which could mean it has to be left standing.

It is hailed as “a rare example of an industrial canteen that was built by a philanthropic mill owner”.

You can see the Stoneywood Mill demolition warrant here.

