Talk of the Town: Patisseries, ramen and futuristic dome bars

Talk of the Town is Society’s round up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week. Kick off 2022 in style with a host of new places to visit and sumptuous food and drink to wrap your lips around.

As if Almondine in Aberdeen’s Chapel Street hasn’t done enough to whet people’s appetites with its exquisite macarons, cakes and French patisserie, Inverurie has now welcomed Almondine’s brand new second store in Burn Lane. This place oozes luxury. Visit for a coffee and cake like no other or go all out on an afternoon tea to mark the new year with flair.

A short walk from Banchory’s town centre will take you to the picturesque Falls of Feugh waterfalls. However, take a peek into its sister named restaurant on the Bridge of Feugh and further spectacles await. Its award-winning chef, John Chomba, uses quality, local ingredients to take humble dishes like fish and chips to a whole new level. Great for a couple’s getaway this weekend.

If you’re after even more opulence that what we’ve rounded up so far, look no further. Titan Sky Bar at Meldrum House Country Hotel opened just over a month ago and we’ve never seen anything like it. The bar is made up of five outdoor domes which look magnificent. Cocktails, wines and craft beers are all up for grabs. Top bar of the future? It’s got the looks.

Opening just last month and already staking a solid claim for one of the top food spots in Westhill us Duncano’s bar and bistro. Found in Westhill Shopping Centre, breakfast, lunch and evening drinks options make this place a go-to at any time of day. Try a sharing board paired with a wine at night and find out what hype is all about.

Looking for some January health kick inspiration? Masaki in Aberdeen’s Langstane Place is a Japanese eatery where vibrant colours and flavours exude throughout its tantalising and naturally healthy food. Owned by the same people behind The Sushi Box street food vendor, the business’s new home is a haven for ramen, donburi and other authentic Japanese food favourites.