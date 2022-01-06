Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Patisseries, ramen and futuristic dome bars

By Jamie Wilde
January 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 6, 2022, 12:35 pm
Can you resist one of these sweet treats at Almondine's brand new Inverurie shop?
Can you resist one of these sweet treats at Almondine's brand new Inverurie shop?

Talk of the Town is Society’s round up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week. Kick off 2022 in style with a host of new places to visit and sumptuous food and drink to wrap your lips around.

Almondine (Inverurie)

Almondine (Inverurie). Pictured is a cherry and dark chocolate large macaron.

As if Almondine in Aberdeen’s Chapel Street hasn’t done enough to whet people’s appetites with its exquisite macarons, cakes and French patisserie, Inverurie has now welcomed Almondine’s brand new second store in Burn Lane. This place oozes luxury. Visit for a coffee and cake like no other or go all out on an afternoon tea to mark the new year with flair.

Falls of Feugh

Falls of Feugh restaurant.

A short walk from Banchory’s town centre will take you to the picturesque Falls of Feugh waterfalls. However, take a peek into its sister named restaurant on the Bridge of Feugh and further spectacles await. Its award-winning chef, John Chomba, uses quality, local ingredients to take humble dishes like fish and chips to a whole new level. Great for a couple’s getaway this weekend.

Titan Sky Bar

Titan Sky Bar.

If you’re after even more opulence that what we’ve rounded up so far, look no further. Titan Sky Bar at Meldrum House Country Hotel opened just over a month ago and we’ve never seen anything like it. The bar is made up of five outdoor domes which look magnificent. Cocktails, wines and craft beers are all up for grabs. Top bar of the future? It’s got the looks.

Duncano’s

Duncano’s sharing board.

Opening just last month and already staking a solid claim for one of the top food spots in Westhill us Duncano’s bar and bistro. Found in Westhill Shopping Centre, breakfast, lunch and evening drinks options make this place a go-to at any time of day. Try a sharing board paired with a wine at night and find out what hype is all about.

Masaki

Masaki Crab rice bowl.

Looking for some January health kick inspiration? Masaki in Aberdeen’s Langstane Place is a Japanese eatery where vibrant colours and flavours exude throughout its tantalising and naturally healthy food. Owned by the same people behind The Sushi Box street food vendor, the business’s new home is a haven for ramen, donburi and other authentic Japanese food favourites.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]