Food is the language of love at The Marcliffe Hotel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s often said that a way to a man’s – and women’s – heart is through their stomach and here at Society, we couldn’t agree more.

So whether you’re single or loved up, why not use Valentine’s Day as an excuse to step away from the oven and enjoy a night of fine dining.

And here in Aberdeen, nobody does February 14th quite like The Marcliffe.

From succulent lobsters and Shetland oysters to beef wellington and a composition of chocolate, the five-star hotel’s Valentine’s Menu for Two is literally food heaven on earth.

Known for his charm, friendly demeanour and determination to always go above and beyond for his customers, restaurant manager Chetan Doonga is looking forward to playing culinary cupid.

Society caught up with Chetan to find out when his love affair with the restaurant began, the famous guests he’s served and why Valentine’s Day is so special at The Marcliffe.

Can you tell us about your background Chetan?

I’m originally from Punjab in north India, close to the Himalayas.

I moved to Aberdeen in 2009 to complete my Masters Degree at Robert Gordon University in Hospitality and Tourism Management. That same year was the first time I’d ever seen snow.

Apparently it was the worst snow that Aberdeen had in 50 years but loved it although the weather was so cold that I was in bed for seven days drinking whisky and brandy, trying to keep warm.

Working at The Marcliffe was my first job in Aberdeen and I really enjoyed it. It was such an honour to work in the best hotel in Aberdeen and it’s turned out to be my second home now.

I love hospitality, it’s absolutely brilliant. Working in hospitality is all about passion and putting smiles on people’s faces. It’s great as you get to meet so many different people and there’s so many opportunities.

Is Valentine’s Day a big event at The Marcliffe?

Yes, I’ve been planning the Valentine’s set menu for three years and I’m already planning next year’s!

My vision is that the meal is memorable for couples with good service and top notch food which is worth the money. Couples have the choice of our Valentine’s menu or they can choose from our a-la-carte menu as well.

Can you talk me through the Valentine’s Menu for Two?

It’s a sharing menu so for the starter we will be sharing the seafood platter which includes lobster with chilli and ginger or garlic butter.

We’ll have some local langoustines, that will be in the shell or out the shell based on people’s choice and we’ll have some smoked salmon, Shetland oysters, crispy herb prawns, scallops and steamed mussels.

There’s also recommended wine for this course which is Montagny 1er Cru, Le Vieux Chateau, Christophe Denizot, 2014.

What about the main course?

We’ve got beef wellington which will be nicely carved up by the chef with some turned carrots, baby parsnips and asparagus and a choice of sauce either Diane, peppercorn or a red wine sauce.

The side is either homemade fries, baked potato, new potato or creamed mash. The recommended wine is a nice old-style burgundy, Marsannay “Les Longeroies” – 2017 – Bruno Clair, which will be classic, you know, wine and beef to die for. It will be brilliant.

And for dessert?

It will be the Marcliffe Composition of Chocolate to share. So there will be a dark chocolate and passion fruit dome, chocolate tart, white chocolate and Bailey’s Marquisse and a raspberry sorbet.

It’s a sharing dessert so we’ll lay it on the table and they can help themselves. The recommended wine is Carmes De Rieussec Saunternes, 2016.

The last thing will be coffee, mint and our very famous Marcliffe fudge.

Is the restaurant made for romance?

It’s going to be the perfect night at The Marcliffe, there’s possibly nowhere else in Aberdeen that has become so renowned for quality and luxury.

With the sharing menu that our executive chef has put together, you’ll be able to make lifetime memories with your loved one on Valentine’s Day.

On arrival, people will enjoy a glass of champagne in the lounge first and some nibbles while listening to the piano so it will be very romantic. Then they will be taken to their tables to enjoy a nice candlelight dinner so it will be a romantic night.

It’s going to be a memorable night for everyone.

What is it about The Marcliffe that you love?

I absolutely love working here and it’s a really lovely feeling when you meet customers outside of work. A lot of people catch me in the street and say “oh you’re from The Marcliffe”, it’s great.

Have you served any famous customers?

Yes, the last one was Gary Barlow when he was in Aberdeen for his show. He stayed with us for two nights.

It was the second time he stayed with us, he’s very down-to-earth. He was a very nice guy, to be honest. I still remember his order, oat milk latte and sourdough and scrambled eggs every morning.

Denis Law has also been in and we’ve also had Sir Alex Ferguson, Gary Lineker and Freddie Flintoff.

Will you be celebrating Valentine’s Day?

This will be my 10th year anniversary with my wife Gorika. I’ll be working on Valentine’s Day so we will have our own Valentine’s Day a little later when I’m off and the kids (Shanaya, seven and Shyra, four) are in school.

The Valentine’s Day Menu for Two is £140 per couple which includes a glass of champagne as well.

If couples would like wine to go with the meal, it will be £50 extra which includes two glasses of 125ml of white, two glasses of red and two glasses of Sauternes (a French sweet wine).

For more information check out The Marcliffe website, Instagram and Facebook.