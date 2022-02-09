Food is the language of love at The Marcliffe Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Food is the language of love at The Marcliffe Hotel

By Rosemary Lowne
February 9, 2022, 11:26 am Updated: February 9, 2022, 12:07 pm
Succulent seafood: The Valentine's menu for two is a seafood platter with lobster with chilli or garlic butter, grilled langoustines, John Ross Jr smoked salmon, Shetland oysters, crispy herb prawns, scallops and steamed mussels.

It’s often said that a way to a man’s – and women’s – heart is through their stomach and here at Society, we couldn’t agree more.

So whether you’re single or loved up, why not use Valentine’s Day as an excuse to step away from the oven and enjoy a night of fine dining.

Nothing says romance like steamed mussels. Picture by Paul Glendell.

And here in Aberdeen, nobody does February 14th quite like The Marcliffe.

From succulent lobsters and Shetland oysters to beef wellington and a composition of chocolate, the five-star hotel’s Valentine’s Menu for Two is literally food heaven on earth.

Food that makes the heart sing: The seafood platter is the perfect starter for a memorable Valentine’s Day meal. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Known for his charm, friendly demeanour and determination to always go above and beyond for his customers, restaurant manager Chetan Doonga is looking forward to playing culinary cupid.

Society caught up with Chetan to find out when his love affair with the restaurant began, the famous guests he’s served and why Valentine’s Day is so special at The Marcliffe.

Passion for good food and service: Restaurant manager Chetan Doonga is popular with diners at The Marcliffe. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Can you tell us about your background Chetan?

I’m originally from Punjab in north India, close to the Himalayas.

I moved to Aberdeen in 2009 to complete my Masters Degree at Robert Gordon University in Hospitality and Tourism Management. That same year was the first time I’d ever seen snow.

Apparently it was the worst snow that Aberdeen had in 50 years but loved it although the weather was so cold that I was in bed for seven days drinking whisky and brandy, trying to keep warm.

Work of food art: The Marcliffe’s seafood platter can be enjoyed with the recommended wine, Montagny 1er Cru, Le Vieux Chateau, Christophe Denizot, 2014. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Working at The Marcliffe was my first job in Aberdeen and I really enjoyed it. It was such an honour to work in the best hotel in Aberdeen and it’s turned out to be my second home now.

I love hospitality, it’s absolutely brilliant. Working in hospitality is all about passion and putting smiles on people’s faces. It’s great as you get to meet so many different people and there’s so many opportunities.

Match made in heaven: Tender beef wellington and red wine is the perfect partnership for the main course. It’s served with turned carrots, baby parsnips, asparagus, a choice of Diane, peppercorn or red wine sauce, as well as homemade fries, baked potato, new potatoes or creamed mash. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Is Valentine’s Day a big event at The Marcliffe?

Yes, I’ve been planning the Valentine’s set menu for three years and I’m already planning next year’s!

My vision is that the meal is memorable for couples with good service and top notch food which is worth the money. Couples have the choice of our Valentine’s menu or they can choose from our a-la-carte menu as well.

Cooked to perfection: The beef wellington is sure to leave clean plates all round. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Can you talk me through the Valentine’s Menu for Two?

It’s a sharing menu so for the starter we will be sharing the seafood platter which includes lobster with chilli and ginger or garlic butter.

We’ll have some local langoustines, that will be in the shell or out the shell based on people’s choice and we’ll have some smoked salmon, Shetland oysters, crispy herb prawns, scallops and steamed mussels.

Catch of the day: Shetland oysters are sure to go down well. Picture by Paul Glendell.

There’s also recommended wine for this course which is Montagny 1er Cru, Le Vieux Chateau, Christophe Denizot, 2014.

What about the main course?

We’ve got beef wellington which will be nicely carved up by the chef with some turned carrots, baby parsnips and asparagus and a choice of sauce either Diane, peppercorn or a red wine sauce.

Dining at its finest: The Marcliffe is renowned for its luxury dining experience. Picture by Paul Glendell.

The side is either homemade fries, baked potato, new potato or creamed mash. The recommended wine is a nice old-style burgundy, Marsannay “Les Longeroies” – 2017 – Bruno Clair,  which will be classic, you know, wine and beef to die for. It will be brilliant.

And for dessert?

It will be the Marcliffe Composition of Chocolate to share. So there will be a dark chocolate and passion fruit dome, chocolate tart, white chocolate and Bailey’s Marquisse and a raspberry sorbet.

It’s a sharing dessert so we’ll lay it on the table and they can help themselves. The recommended wine is Carmes De Rieussec Saunternes, 2016.

The last thing will be coffee, mint and our very famous Marcliffe fudge.

Talented team: Pictured from left to right are head chef John Jeremiah, restaurant manager Chetan Doonga and David Gibby, the chef de partie. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Is the restaurant made for romance?

It’s going to be the perfect night at The Marcliffe, there’s possibly nowhere else in Aberdeen that has become so renowned for quality and luxury.

With the sharing menu that our executive chef has put together, you’ll be able to make lifetime memories with your loved one on Valentine’s Day.

Wining and dining: Toast Valentine’s Day in style at The Marcliffe. Picture by Paul Glendell.

On arrival, people will enjoy a glass of champagne in the lounge first and some nibbles while listening to the piano so it will be very romantic. Then they will be taken to their tables to enjoy a nice candlelight dinner so it will be a romantic night.

It’s going to be a memorable night for everyone.

What is it about The Marcliffe that you love?

I absolutely love working here and it’s a really lovely feeling when you meet customers outside of work. A lot of people catch me in the street and say “oh you’re from The Marcliffe”, it’s great.

Have you served any famous customers?

Yes, the last one was Gary Barlow when he was in Aberdeen for his show. He stayed with us for two nights.

Famous guest: Gary Barlow sampled the delights of The Marcliffe during his visit to Aberdeen last year. Picture by Wullie Marr.

It was the second time he stayed with us, he’s very down-to-earth. He was a very nice guy, to be honest. I still remember his order, oat milk latte and sourdough and scrambled eggs every morning.

Denis Law has also been in and we’ve also had Sir Alex Ferguson, Gary Lineker and Freddie Flintoff.

Will you be celebrating Valentine’s Day?

This will be my 10th year anniversary with my wife Gorika. I’ll be working on Valentine’s Day so we will have our own Valentine’s Day a little later when I’m off and the kids (Shanaya, seven and Shyra, four) are in school.

The Valentine’s Day Menu for Two is £140 per couple which includes a glass of champagne as well.

Food of love: Couples are sure to remember Valentine’s Day this year thanks to The Marcliffe. Picture by Paul Glendell.

If couples would like wine to go with the meal, it will be £50 extra which includes two glasses of 125ml of white, two glasses of red and two glasses of Sauternes (a French sweet wine).

For more information check out The Marcliffe website, Instagram and Facebook

