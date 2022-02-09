Missing Aberdeenshire teen Ruby Anderson found safe and well By Lauren Taylor February 9, 2022, 11:35 am Ruby Anderson has been found. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ruby Anderson has been found “safe and well” after she had not been seen since leaving school on Tuesday morning. The 13-year-old was last sighted leaving Inverurie Academy at around 10am. Officers were growing concerned about the welfare of the school pupil, and issued a public appeal for help tracing her. A police spokeswoman confirmed that Ruby has been found “safe and well”. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Multi-agency search for missing Aviemore man James Brannan steps up Overnight multi-agency search for missing Portlethen man Jakub Ziomko Ruby Anderson, 13, missing after last seen leaving Inverurie Academy Concerns grow for missing Aviemore man James Brannan not seen since Saturday