Missing Aberdeenshire teen Ruby Anderson found safe and well

Ruby Anderson has been found “safe and well” after she had not been seen since leaving school on Tuesday morning.

The 13-year-old was last sighted leaving Inverurie Academy at around 10am.

Officers were growing concerned about the welfare of the school pupil, and issued a public appeal for help tracing her.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that Ruby has been found “safe and well”.