Popular north-east candle company to open first store in Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here at Society, we love a success story.

And we also love being there right at the very start, and watching someone’s story unfold.

If you think Sophie Hammond looks familiar, well you’re absolutely right.

It was just two short years ago that she and her husband, Peter, launched their business and were featured in Society.

Sofasoy Candles was founded in April 2020, when lockdown and nightly news bulletins kept us in our homes.

Unlike the thousands of workers who were furloughed, Sophie was left on shaky ground, after business dried up overnight.

Self employed, she managed holiday lets, while Peter ran a cleaning company.

The pair put lockdown to good use however, after creating an impressive selection of soy wax candles in Johnshaven, Aberdeenshire.

But they could never have imagined that their hand poured products would go on to sell globally.

Their success means Sophie and Peter are now opening their very own shop in Stonehaven on Arbuthnott Street – right next door to Shamrock and Thistle.

Society caught up with Sophie, and found out why candles have changed her life for the better.

Creating an alternative to ‘dangerous’ candles

“It all started two years ago, it came about partly because of French bulldog who is called Nina,” explained Sophie.

“She was very ill for quite a long time, and we were back and forth to the vet.

“Nina was eventually diagnosed with environmental allergies, and that’s when I found out that candles made with paraffin wax can actually be quite dangerous.

“I didn’t realise that they’re made using petroleum, and so I decided to start making my own.”

Sophie was of the opinion that business wasn’t going to be particularly busy, and it would be more of a hobby than a nine till five job.

She was proven wrong.

Keeping busy ahead of opening

“There was so much support, and I remember when we had our first order from someone down in England,” said Sophie.

“Around four to five months in, we started doing diffusers as well.”

Sophie selects scents which she would like in her home, and the current line offers seven scents to choose from.

“I can easily test around 50 scents before I make a decision. Everything is hand poured in small batches, and many of my suppliers are based in Scotland.

I wanted things which were of course non-toxic, but also different. These include rhubarb and elderflower, and lemon grass with persian lime.”

“When our products started getting stocked at garden centres, including Brodie Countryfare, making that big leap and getting a shop just made sense.”

The new premises will open this coming weekend, and the couple have been busy getting everything ready.

“It has needed a bit of a revamp and some decorating, but it’s just the most perfect wee shop for us,” said Sophie.

“I have absolutely no regrets. I love making candles because I know exactly what has gone into them.

“It’s the opportunity to curate my own scents and blend them. It’s very exciting.”

Sofasoy will open April 30 at 4 Arbuthnott Place, Stonehaven. For more information head over to sofasoycandles.com