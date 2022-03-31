Sweet spot: Grab a slice of cake and tasty treats at these 9 Aberdeenshire cafes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Life can take over sometimes, whether it’s down to the nine-to-five, studies or family and parental duties.

Regardless of what is to blame, it can be the simplest of things that help boost your mood and get that spring back in your step.

One of the food and drink team’s favourite activities to plan when experiencing this for themselves is, of course, to head out for a bite to eat.

For those in the same boat, we’ve collated a list of the top Aberdeenshire cafes to venture to for a slice of cake and tasty treats.

Featuring eateries located from Laurencekirk to Macduff, we hope we’ve catered to all for when your sweet tooth is needing to be curbed.

Annie’s Cakery – Macduff

Annie’s Cakery is the place to be for foodies that love indulging with a picturesque view.

Located at The Platform in Macduff, the tearoom provides light lunches, an extensive variety of cakes, scones and handmade fudge, tablet and sweet treats, and boasts views across Banff Bay.

Birdhouse Cafe – Banchory

Proudly stocking produce from a range of local suppliers, Birdhouse Cafe offers something to suit all tastes.

But in terms of their sweet selection, this features everything from brownies and blondies to cinnamon swirls and cheesecakes.

They also offer celebration cakes for birthdays, anniversaries and so on.

The Hummingbird Cafe – Kintore

Stylish and welcoming, The Hummingbird Cafe sells a wide range of hot and cold drinks and stocks beverages from north-east producers, such as Caber Coffee and Deeside Natural Mineral Water.

And that’s not the only items that wow on the menu, but also the tempting sweet treats.

The cafe is well-known for its best-seller, The Hummingbird Cake, but you’ll need to stop by to find out more about it…

Spider on a Bicycle – Aboyne

If you’re looking to tuck into an indulgent treat, then a visit to Spider on a Bicycle should be on the agenda.

It is founded and run by sisters Hollie and Emma, who make everything from scratch on-site, so you can rest assured knowing your bake is as fresh as can be.

Shamrock and Thistle – Stonehaven

Foodies travel from far and wide to sample the delicacies at Shamrock and Thistle, these delicacies being the eaterie’s mouth-watering crepes, waffles and fine pieces.

But be warned, with so many sweet and savoury desserts on offer, you’ll struggle to whittle down your choice…

Ride Coffee House – Banchory

Ride Coffee House has become the go-to stop for locals and cycle enthusiasts alike since opening in November 2018 – and it isn’t a struggle to understand why.

The team serves up a varied food and drink menu with a selection of cakes and home bakes. all available from 9am to 5pm daily.

Castleton Farm Shop – Laurencekirk

It will come as no surprise spying Castleton Farm Shop in the listicle.

After all, the team continues to keep things fresh by seeking out the latest new local food businesses to stock, creating new recipes for their menus and dreaming up tasty combinations for their preserves.

We’d recommend tucking into a treat that features the brand’s mouth-watering strawberries.

The Seafront – Macduff

The Seafront is a family-run cafe and takeaway serving home cooking and locally caught fish, as well as tasty home bakes, the selection of which is something very impressive.

From truffles, fudge and brownies to flapjacks and scones in a variety of different flavours, you’re sure to find something that takes your fancy.

Dreamy Goat Coffee Co – Inverurie

Based in the thriving town of Inverurie, Dreamy Goat Coffee Co features its own in-house treats, most of which are plant-based and made with non-gluten-containing ingredients.

Not only that, but it also serves up delicious treats from some of the team’s favourite local bakers, which customers can tuck into from 10am to 4pm daily.