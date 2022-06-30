New Aberdeen cafe is a haven for open minds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

New Aberdeen cafe is a haven for open minds

By Jamie Wilde
June 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 12:11 pm
Frogmoon Cafe recently held its grand opening in Aberdeen in June. Pictured is owner, Adam Maksymiuk.
Frogmoon Cafe recently held its grand opening in Aberdeen in June. Pictured is owner, Adam Maksymiuk.

Coffee and chats are a marriage made in heaven.

There’s not much better than finding a cafe where you can soak in relaxing vibes, sip on a gorgeous coffee and bask in lovely company.

One new Aberdeen café aiming to create just this vibe with an extra philosophical touch is Frogmoon Cafe.

‘Where fresh ideas begin’ is Frogmoon’s motto. Its owner, Adam Maksymiuk, believes his cafe offers a place to stimulate your mind and enjoy chats of all kinds.

A Frogmoon Cafe coffee cup.
Coffee and chats are at the core of Frogmoon Cafe.

Quality coffee and fruity smoothies have been popular drinks favourites so far this summer.

Plant-based food options are solely available here and contemporary artwork and murals give Frogmoon its creative personality.

But most importantly, Adam is happy to have infused his passion for cafes into his new venture, which has been brewing for a number of years.

“I think the idea for owning a cafe came around 2012,” says Adam.

“Of course, the business must make money. But to say I’ve done all this for money would be too simplified.

“It doesn’t matter if it will be successful or not, but I’d regret it if I didn’t try.

“I really wanted to have a cafe, so now I have one!”

Owner Adam Maksymiuk alongside one of the cafe's bold prints.
Owner Adam Maksymiuk alongside one of the cafe’s bold prints.

Business minded

Originally from Poland, Adam moved to the north-east in 2007.

“I was the owner of two CD shops back in Poland – but of course, the internet killed CDs,” Adam laughs.

“I worked for somebody else whilst our children were growing up, which was convenient as I could spend more time with my children this way instead of running a business.

Adam at work.
Adam at work.

“Then once they grew up, I decided to come back to owning a business – which was something I always liked doing.”

Despite having never run a hospitality business before, this didn’t put Adam off.

He bought his first commercial coffee machine in 2013 and his passion for running a cafe has grown ever since – although owning a pub inspired by Tom Cruise was also briefly on the horizon.

“I found spare time to learn about coffee and owning a cafe business whilst working another job at the swimming pool in Aberdeen for a while,” says Adam.

“The goal was to keep costs down as low as possible – this meant that I also learned how to be able to fix coffee machines.

Full breakfast.
Full breakfast.

“To be honest, after I watched the film Cocktail with Tom Cruise, I wanted to own a pub.

“But having worked in a pub for a while, I think I prefer to stick to serving sober people!”

Inside Frogmoon Cafe.
Inside Frogmoon Cafe.

Soft Launch

After spending more than two years refurbishing a former office space into a cafe, Frogmoon opened for its soft launch in February this year.

This gave Adam time to put his new hospitality skills into practice and place some finishing touches to the cafe.

Now having had its grand opening earlier this month, Adam is looking to build the cafe’s name in Aberdeen.

Decor at Frogmoon Cafe.
Decor at Frogmoon Cafe.

“It was quiet at the beginning, but it is building up as people are getting to know the place,” he says.

“We’re still working on many things, and I’m constantly learning too – which is all part of the process.

“I’m always listening to what customers are saying to tweak and change things here and there to best suit their needs.”

Coffee from Frogmoon Cafe.
Coffee.

Consistency is key

When it comes to Frogmoon Cafe’s food and drink offerings, consistency is key for Adam.

“One of the reasons people go to chains is because they know what to expect – no matter whether it’s good or bad coffee, it’s always the same,” says Adam.

Waffle with cream and blueberries.
Waffle with cream and blueberries.

“We like our coffees, teas and hot chocolates to be consistently good. That’s one of our main goals.

“Every item is designed to be consistent with a focus on health too.

“We currently have a courgette soup on at the moment as one of our specials, which is both healthy and tasty.

“We have been promoting our smoothies a lot during the summer, which are going down well with customers.

“But I also want to emphasise that we disregard any products containing palm oil – that’s really important for us.”

Porridge.
Porridge.

Porridge and vegan breakfasts are perfect morning food options while soups, paninis and luscious layered desserts are great throughout the day.

Promoting plant-based living is something that Adam, as a vegan himself, finds easy to promote to his customers.

“We’ve been vegan for five and a half years now and I find it very healthy,” says Adam.

“It hasn’t caused me any harm; I was told for so much of my life that you must eat meat, but you don’t have to.

“We have vegan and vegetarian options across our food and drinks – for instance, we have cow’s milk available for our coffees and eggs in some of our dishes, but no meat.”

Philosophical chat

As well as its tasty food and drink options, what makes Frogmoon stand out from the crowd is its creative spirit.

Plans for art exhibitions from local artists and live music are currently in the works.

Its décor brims with creative flair and Adam’s favourite part of his work is socialising intellectually with his customers.

A clock under a wall light inside Frogmoon Cafe.
Intellectual chats are welcomed at Frogmoon Cafe.

“The goal here is to have a nice environment for people to come and visit,” says Adam.

“People can come with their laptops, have a good coffee, good chat and relax.

“I like delving into philosophical chats with some of our customers; in good environments, your brain works freely with no sense of pressure or turbulence – it’s stimulating.”

“Talking to people, listening to them, that’s the whole purpose of the cafe.”

Layout inside Frogmoon Cafe.
Layout inside Frogmoon Cafe.

Bold dreams

Looking ahead, if all works well with his debut venture, Adam isn’t putting off the idea of opening a chain of Frogmoon Cafes.

But modestly, regardless of whether it happens or not, Adam’s passion for cafés doesn’t revolve around profit – it revolves around enjoyment.

“I like cafe environments and relaxing vibes, so that’s why I’m here,” he smiles.

“I just want to continue developing as much as I can and see where the future takes me.”

Frogmoon Cafe exterior.
Frogmoon Cafe exterior.

A round of questions with Adam Maksymiuk of Frogmoon Cafe…

Favourite type of coffee?

A large latte with oat milk.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

I’d be any kind of smoothie or fruit drink – they’re full of life!

Best coffee and biscuit combination?

The same favourite type of coffee I with a triple berry mixed cranachan that we serve here.

Most unusual drink you’ve ever tried?

Hmm, I’m sorry I have no idea!

Any secret tips of the cafe trade?

You must like to serve people. If you don’t, don’t go into hospitality.

Best food and drink pairing?

I eat a lot of salad style dishes being vegan, so this alongside any drink works for me.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

Water, orange juice and coconut milk – I’m sure the latter wouldn’t be hard to find on an island.

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity a coffee. Who is it and what do you serve them?

I don’t know if he’d count as a celebrity, but I’d serve John Richardson one of our coffees. He wrote a book about opening coffee shops and I fell in love with it as soon as I read it.

www.instagram.com/frogmooncafe

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]