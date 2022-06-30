Rare Breeds Survival Trust names Scottish award winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rare Breeds Survival Trust names Scottish award winners

By Gemma Mackie
June 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 12:15 pm
Rare Breeds Survival Trust champion of the year award-winner Alice Lennox with the trust's chairman John Atkinson.
The Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) has named the winners of its inaugural Scotland Food & Farming Sustainability Awards.

The awards were launched to reward people and businesses in the food and farming sector who put environmental sustainability at the heart of what they do.

Winners were revealed at this year’s Royal Highland Show with the awards presented by Environment Minister Mairi McAllan.

She congratulated the award-winners and said: “I wish them every success in growing their sustainable businesses.

“The genetic diversity of our livestock are an important part of Scottish agriculture; rare breed are the result of hundreds of years of selective breeding developed to meet a range of cultural needs and a variety of environmental niches.”

The winner of the RBST champion of the year award was Alice Lennox, who helps her father Graham run Doonies Rare Breed Farm on the outskirts of Aberdeen, while sustainable farm of the year award went to Uradale farm in Shetland, which is home to native Shetland breeds of cattle and sheep.

Rare Breeds Survival Trust chairman John Atkinson, centre, with award-winners Jane Cooper from Orkney Boreray Community and Jock Gibson from Macbeth Butchers.

The sustainable small farm of the year accolade went to Bob Pratley’s Tullich Highland Rare Breed Pigs enterprise on his croft near Invergordon, while the sustainable food producer of the year award was presented to Jane Cooper and the Orkney Boreray Community for work to make mutton from Orkney Boreray sheep a niche commercial product.

Other award-winners included: the sustainable produce retail outlet of the year award to Forres-based Macbeths Butchers; the sustainable farming communicator of the year award to Aberdeenshire smallholder Nikki Yoxall; and the native breed society of the year award to the Eriskay Pony Society.

RBST vice-president for Scotland, Martin Beard, said: “RBST Scotland is delighted to celebrate the innovative businesses which are leading the resurgence of sustainable food and farming in Scotland.

“The standard of entries was exceptionally high and it has been a pleasure to share the stories of such fantastic work taking place across Scotland to put environmental sustainability at the heart of food and farming.”

