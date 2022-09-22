Aberdeen-headquarted Nucore Group to open two English offices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Aberdeen-headquarted Nucore Group to open two English offices

By Simon Warburton
September 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 7:30 am
Nucore sales director Joe Oberle.
Nucore sales director Joe Oberle.

Engineering company Nucore Group, of Aberdeen, is to open two new offices south of the border to service rapid business growth in England and Wales.

The company has also appointed industry veteran Joe Oberle as sales director.

He has been given responsibility for building the company’s business across the UK and leading its diversification into new sectors.

New hire boasts 22 years’ industry experience

Mr Oberle, who joined Nucore from his previous role as global sales director for OptaSense, has more than 22 years of industry experience in protecting people, assets and the environment.

He has worked across sectors including petrochemical oil and gas, military munitions, food and beverage manufacturing, automotive, aviation, power generation and pharmaceuticals.

Based in Ascot, Berkshire, he will initially focus on setting up a larger office in the south of England to handle sales, scaling up to include installation and maintenance.

Future growth plans include the potential to add design and system integration.

The southern office will also support on and offshore energy markets in Norfolk, Kent, the south coast and south Wales.

Joe Oberle, Nucore’s new sales director.

The second facility, which will be somewhere between Hull and Newcastle, will focus on servicing the renewable energy sector and associated industries.

When fully up and running, the two new offices are expected to create up to 30 jobs.

Nucore chief executive Mike Bryant said: “The opening of these two facilities is the logical next step in Nucore’s plan to expand across the UK and on a global level.”

“We’re committed to playing our role in the energy transition.”

Mike Bryant, chief executive, Nucore Group.

“Last year we opened a second Scottish base in Dundee to support companies across the region operating in sectors such as offshore wind, oil and gas and marine, as well as businesses working in fast-growing sustainability sectors such as hydrogen.

“We also have premises in Qatar and we’re currently finalising arrangements to open additional facilities in several locations across the world as we target new markets and move into new sectors.”

Great opportunities ahead

Nucore supplies safety products and services for hazardous environments.

Mr Bryant said: “There are great opportunities ahead.

“We’re committed to playing our role in the energy transition, and actively seeking to transfer our decades of oil and gas experience and know-how into renewables and new markets overseas.”

Mr Oberle added: “This is an exciting time to have joined a company with so much potential for expansion.

“The geographic spread of having premises in the north and south of England… will enable us to provide services to customers across all sectors and to grow our capabilities in response to business demand.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Image of Stoneywood Mill sign outside the site.
Workers in tears at Stoneywood paper mill as nearly 400 jobs cut with immediate…
0
Nucore sales director Joe Oberle.
Bad news for homeowners as Bank of England raises interest rate to 2.25%
1
Hutcheon Mearns executive search for candidates online
Local finance recruitment firm launches executive search offering
Cru Holdings managing director Scott Murray.
More "meat on the bones" needed says Cru Holdings as business energy support unveiled
0
The next milestone for Morrison Construction will be completing the steel frame of the new Countesswells School. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Profits surge at Morrison Construction parent Galliford Try
Nucore sales director Joe Oberle.
North-east chamber chief welcomes energy bill 'relief for now' but warns of uncertain future…
1
a young man stands beside Caledonian Court, an affordable housing development funded by SSE Renewables' awards
SSE Renewables award helps community build affordable housing
Nucore sales director Joe Oberle.
New business development director for Aberdeenshire oil firm
0
Nucore sales director Joe Oberle.
North Sea oil and gas emissions down more than 20% since 2018
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Moray builder ready to press accelerator if rent freeze lifts
0

More from Press and Journal

Nucore sales director Joe Oberle.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Nucore sales director Joe Oberle.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Nucore sales director Joe Oberle.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Nucore sales director Joe Oberle.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Nucore sales director Joe Oberle.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Nucore sales director Joe Oberle.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks