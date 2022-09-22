Aberdeen-headquarted Nucore Group to open two English offices

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Engineering company Nucore Group, of Aberdeen, is to open two new offices south of the border to service rapid business growth in England and Wales.

The company has also appointed industry veteran Joe Oberle as sales director.

He has been given responsibility for building the company’s business across the UK and leading its diversification into new sectors.

New hire boasts 22 years’ industry experience

Mr Oberle, who joined Nucore from his previous role as global sales director for OptaSense, has more than 22 years of industry experience in protecting people, assets and the environment.

He has worked across sectors including petrochemical oil and gas, military munitions, food and beverage manufacturing, automotive, aviation, power generation and pharmaceuticals.

Based in Ascot, Berkshire, he will initially focus on setting up a larger office in the south of England to handle sales, scaling up to include installation and maintenance.

Future growth plans include the potential to add design and system integration.

The southern office will also support on and offshore energy markets in Norfolk, Kent, the south coast and south Wales.

The second facility, which will be somewhere between Hull and Newcastle, will focus on servicing the renewable energy sector and associated industries.

When fully up and running, the two new offices are expected to create up to 30 jobs.

Nucore chief executive Mike Bryant said: “The opening of these two facilities is the logical next step in Nucore’s plan to expand across the UK and on a global level.”

“We’re committed to playing our role in the energy transition.” Mike Bryant, chief executive, Nucore Group.

“Last year we opened a second Scottish base in Dundee to support companies across the region operating in sectors such as offshore wind, oil and gas and marine, as well as businesses working in fast-growing sustainability sectors such as hydrogen.

“We also have premises in Qatar and we’re currently finalising arrangements to open additional facilities in several locations across the world as we target new markets and move into new sectors.”

Great opportunities ahead

Nucore supplies safety products and services for hazardous environments.

Mr Bryant said: “There are great opportunities ahead.

“We’re committed to playing our role in the energy transition, and actively seeking to transfer our decades of oil and gas experience and know-how into renewables and new markets overseas.”

Mr Oberle added: “This is an exciting time to have joined a company with so much potential for expansion.

“The geographic spread of having premises in the north and south of England… will enable us to provide services to customers across all sectors and to grow our capabilities in response to business demand.”