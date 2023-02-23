Aberdeenshire artist brightening up gardens with vibrant mosaics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Aberdeenshire artist brightening up gardens with vibrant mosaics

By Rosemary Lowne
February 23, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 12:21 pm
Milena Skaloudova creates stunning mosaics inspired by nature and geometric patterns. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Milena Skaloudova creates stunning mosaics inspired by nature and geometric patterns. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Finding beauty in the broken is where Milena Skaloudova’s strengths lie.

Originally from the Czech Republic, or Czechia, the 46-year-old’s vibrant mosaics are adding a splash of colour to gardens across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

From empty wine bottles and crockery to old jewellery and sherry bottles, Milena’s eye for detail shines through in the bright and beautiful mosaics she creates from her home in Strachan.

“I love to work with glass,” says Milena.

“I make the mosaics on slate or wooden boards.

“The mosaics on slates are popular because people can hang them in the garden and they bring a little bit of colour to the patio or an outside sitting area.”

Milena loves the fact that her beautiful mosaics are adding a splash of colour to gardens across the local area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Destined to take a creative path

Arriving in the UK from the Czech Republic in 1998, Milena planned to stay until she learned English, initially moving to London where she worked as an au-pair before heading north to Fettercairn and Brechin.

Twenty five years on and Milena is now happily settled in Strachan with her partner Rob Strachan, a clan chief who runs the Feughside Guesthouse.

“I never thought I would settle here as I came to the UK to learn English but its just kept me here and that’s where I learned lots of different things,” says Milena.

Milena recycles glass, crockery and jewellery for her striking pieces. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Artistic as a child, Milena was destined to lead a creative life, starting with paintings before exploring glass mosaics.

“I’ve always enjoyed making things with my hands since I was a child,” says Milena.

” I just find art very therapeutic and I take a lot of my inspiration from nature, like birds and flowers as well as sacred geometry.”

Vibrant designs

Over the years, Milena has worked in a variety of jobs from running a pub in Auchenblae and working as a housekeeper in Drumtochty Castle to gardening.

But art was always there behind the scenes.

An accomplished painter, Milena has exhibited her work across Scotland but it was upon discovering glass art where she found her true passion.

“My partner worked for Maggie Patience who is one of the most famous mosaic artists in this area,” says Milena.

She has a workshop close to Aboyne so I did a course with her six years ago and I fell in love with it.”

Milena will have her artwork on display at an Eco Fair at Monymusk Village Hall on April 2. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Local craft fairs

Milena was so taken with glass mosaics that she decided to set up Milena’s Mosaics.

“I’ve tried different types of art and I’m so delighted that I’ve found something that people like and they buy which is amazing,” says Milena.

“I buy the glass that I use online or I recycle materials from charity shops like crockery and wine and sherry bottles.

“They’ve got a nice transparent look and are vibrant.”

Colourful creations are Milena’s trademark. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Since launching her business, Milena has been in demand.

“I love to go to local craft fayres,” says Milena.

“Focus Craft Fairs have been so helpful as they organise craft fayres all around Aberdeenshire.

“So I’ve been exhibiting with them for the past five years.

“They really helped me to build up my reputation in the area and people are now recognising my work.”

Flower power

From vivid flowers and stoic stags to trees and geometric patterns, Milena’s striking mosaics are now stocked at local crafts shops and galleries.

“Rosie’s Enterprises in Aberdeen are selling my mosaics which is fantastic,” says Milena.

Art has always been a massive part of Milena’s life. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“I also sell my products at Starfish Studio in Johnshaven.”

Milena also makes house signs and geometric flower arrangements called mandalas and geometric acrylic paintings.

“You take fresh flowers and you arrange them in a circle or geometric pattern,” says Milena.

Stress relief

To think that people across the local area have her mosaics on display makes Milena extremely happy.

“It’s really lovely to know that my work is in people’s homes and gardens throughout the area,” says Milena.

“I just love colour so it’s great to see people embrace that.”

Milena turns broken pieces of crockery and glass into works of art. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Art isn’t Milena’s only creative vocation though as she also hosts sound baths in Banchory.

“It’s like a meditation with sounds,” says Milena.

“It’s really good for stress release and it can take your blood sugar down.

“I do a regular sound baths in Banchory.”

Eco fair

With a bright future ahead of her, Milena is keen to continue to exhibit her beautiful artwork.

“I’ll be at an Eco Fair at Monymusk Village Hall on 2nd of April from 10am to 3pm so I’m really looking forward to that,” says Milena.

“I would also like to make bigger pieces and exhibit and approach some different craft shops and expand.”

Milena’s mosaics are rooted in love and passion. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

For more information about Milena’s art check out her Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Pam Rennie is in demand as a wedding cake designer.Photo: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Life's a piece of cake for Drumoak dinner lady turned top tier wedding baker
The menu at The Terrace includes dishes like halloumi fries, burgers, salads and seafood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Quality service and stylish surroundings the star of the show at The…
Emmanuel Lopez opened Chez Raphael in 2022. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
'I was practically born in the kitchen': French baker brings tradition that has been…
Union Kirk is the perfect city centre wedding venue. Image: Zoe Rae Photography.
Gallery: Local suppliers highlighted as Union Kirk the perfect spot for a city centre…
Spirits are high at The Strong Water Co in Banchory as they prepare for a food and wine night. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Talk of the Town: The Strong Water Co treating Banchory while Aberdam bring something…
Quirky is one word to describe How Bizarre How Bizarre, a new shop in Stonehaven offering all things weird and wonderful. Pictured are owners David Neill and Adele Mackie with their adorable therapet Rudi. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Buckfast chocolate is one of the quirky products available at a new eco shop…
Siam Cottage has been a staple of Aberdeen's dining scene for a long time. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Siam Cottage's Thai food continues to hit the mark in Aberdeen
Ron Constable is stirring up success with his retro coffee pod. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Retro coffee pod Café Sal is causing a stir in Bridge of Don in…
Jon Mitchell is doing things a little differently in Peterhead. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Trailblazing Peterhead optical boutique remains climate conscious while ensuring customers feel Very Spexy
Enjoy a palentines feast at Second Home. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Enjoy cafes, cocktails and conversation in Aberdeen this weekend

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

New Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Colin Marr named new Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive
Royal Dornoch Golf Club paid out nearly £12,000 to community groups last year
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Tavish Scott will highlight the lack of affordable homes at a rural housing conference
Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Zander Fagerson, was concerned he might miss this Six Nations.
Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in…
Cole Anderson has joined Inverurie Locos from Formartine United. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
Members of the Oban Communities Trust gathered with representatives of contractors TSL outside The Rockfield Centre before work started. Image: Supplied.
IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands
Lochardil Primary School in Inverness.
Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A young offender who survived a Caithness cliff fall that killed his girlfriend has been given a chance to get his life back on track Picture shows; Dominic Long. N/A. Supplied by Unknown - used previously without credit on November 4, 2022 Date; Unknown
Traumatised cliff plunge survivor given second chance by criminal court

Editor's Picks

Most Commented