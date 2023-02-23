Aberdeenshire artist brightening up gardens with vibrant mosaics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Finding beauty in the broken is where Milena Skaloudova’s strengths lie.

Originally from the Czech Republic, or Czechia, the 46-year-old’s vibrant mosaics are adding a splash of colour to gardens across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

From empty wine bottles and crockery to old jewellery and sherry bottles, Milena’s eye for detail shines through in the bright and beautiful mosaics she creates from her home in Strachan.

“I love to work with glass,” says Milena.

“I make the mosaics on slate or wooden boards.

“The mosaics on slates are popular because people can hang them in the garden and they bring a little bit of colour to the patio or an outside sitting area.”

Destined to take a creative path

Arriving in the UK from the Czech Republic in 1998, Milena planned to stay until she learned English, initially moving to London where she worked as an au-pair before heading north to Fettercairn and Brechin.

Twenty five years on and Milena is now happily settled in Strachan with her partner Rob Strachan, a clan chief who runs the Feughside Guesthouse.

“I never thought I would settle here as I came to the UK to learn English but its just kept me here and that’s where I learned lots of different things,” says Milena.

Artistic as a child, Milena was destined to lead a creative life, starting with paintings before exploring glass mosaics.

“I’ve always enjoyed making things with my hands since I was a child,” says Milena.

” I just find art very therapeutic and I take a lot of my inspiration from nature, like birds and flowers as well as sacred geometry.”

Vibrant designs

Over the years, Milena has worked in a variety of jobs from running a pub in Auchenblae and working as a housekeeper in Drumtochty Castle to gardening.

But art was always there behind the scenes.

An accomplished painter, Milena has exhibited her work across Scotland but it was upon discovering glass art where she found her true passion.

“My partner worked for Maggie Patience who is one of the most famous mosaic artists in this area,” says Milena.

“She has a workshop close to Aboyne so I did a course with her six years ago and I fell in love with it.”

Local craft fairs

Milena was so taken with glass mosaics that she decided to set up Milena’s Mosaics.

“I’ve tried different types of art and I’m so delighted that I’ve found something that people like and they buy which is amazing,” says Milena.

“I buy the glass that I use online or I recycle materials from charity shops like crockery and wine and sherry bottles.

“They’ve got a nice transparent look and are vibrant.”

Since launching her business, Milena has been in demand.

“I love to go to local craft fayres,” says Milena.

“Focus Craft Fairs have been so helpful as they organise craft fayres all around Aberdeenshire.

“So I’ve been exhibiting with them for the past five years.

“They really helped me to build up my reputation in the area and people are now recognising my work.”

Flower power

From vivid flowers and stoic stags to trees and geometric patterns, Milena’s striking mosaics are now stocked at local crafts shops and galleries.

“Rosie’s Enterprises in Aberdeen are selling my mosaics which is fantastic,” says Milena.

“I also sell my products at Starfish Studio in Johnshaven.”

Milena also makes house signs and geometric flower arrangements called mandalas and geometric acrylic paintings.

“You take fresh flowers and you arrange them in a circle or geometric pattern,” says Milena.

Stress relief

To think that people across the local area have her mosaics on display makes Milena extremely happy.

“It’s really lovely to know that my work is in people’s homes and gardens throughout the area,” says Milena.

“I just love colour so it’s great to see people embrace that.”

Art isn’t Milena’s only creative vocation though as she also hosts sound baths in Banchory.

“It’s like a meditation with sounds,” says Milena.

“It’s really good for stress release and it can take your blood sugar down.

“I do a regular sound baths in Banchory.”

Eco fair

With a bright future ahead of her, Milena is keen to continue to exhibit her beautiful artwork.

“I’ll be at an Eco Fair at Monymusk Village Hall on 2nd of April from 10am to 3pm so I’m really looking forward to that,” says Milena.

“I would also like to make bigger pieces and exhibit and approach some different craft shops and expand.”

For more information about Milena’s art check out her Facebook page.