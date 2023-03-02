Talk of the town: Newburgh Inn’s new owners, Granite City distilled gin and fresh sweet treats from Forest Farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talk of the town: Newburgh Inn’s new owners, Granite City distilled gin and fresh sweet treats from Forest Farm

By Ellie House
March 2, 2023, 11:45 am
Get stuck in with delicious local produce, found at Forest Farm in Aberdeenshire. Image by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Get stuck in with delicious local produce, found at Forest Farm in Aberdeenshire. Image by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

From fresh farm produce to coastal delights, we’ve got you covered.

Newburgh Inn

The Newburgh Inn has new owners, who have recently refitted the kitchen.

This recently revamped pub has once again come under new ownership, with a fresh management team arriving last month

And they’ve wasted no time in installing a new kitchen, ready to cook up popular Sunday carveries.

We’ll be keeping a keen eye on the business, which has the stunning Newburgh beach on its doorstep.

Forest Farm

Forest Farm Organic Dairy can be found near Blackburn. Image by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

We’ve supported Forest Farm from the very beginning. And with spring surely on the way, there’s no time like the present to make a trip out to this not-so-secret spot.

We’re drooling over some of the latest creations.

Do you fancy freshly churned cheesecake gelato, rippled with nutella and homemade butter biscuit base – topped with toasted chopped hazelnuts?

Because we sure do, see you there.

Seafood Bothy

The seafood platter is a worthy contender on the fishy scene. Image by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.</p> <p>

It’s worth keeping an eye on the Facebook page of this seafood bearing trailer.

Some recent spells of fine weather has seen the business sell out in record time, and it’s no wonder with delights such as a crab toastie or lobster quesadilla.

We can’t wait for summer when the team can really come into their own, and produce the most authentic taste of the north-east in Stonehaven.

City of Aberdeen Distillery

Rhubarb and rose gin, the latest offering from the City of Aberdeen Distillery.

The latest offering from the Granite City’s very own distillery is rhubarb and rose gin.

Made with locally grown rhubarb (grown only an hour away from the distillery) we’re talking low food miles and a fruity, sweet flavour.

Calling all gin lovers, get yourself booked in for the ultimate tour and tipple treats.

Kai’s Thai Kitchen

Head to Ellon for this pop up Thai kitchen delight.

For delicious authentic Thai food, head to Ellon!

This pop up kitchen cooks up a storm once a month, and customers can order in advance via the Facebook page.

The menu changes each month, and popular dishes include steamed pork & prawns wontons alongside mouth-watering ribs and crispy chicken.

