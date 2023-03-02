Talk of the town: Newburgh Inn’s new owners, Granite City distilled gin and fresh sweet treats from Forest Farm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

From fresh farm produce to coastal delights, we’ve got you covered.

Newburgh Inn

This recently revamped pub has once again come under new ownership, with a fresh management team arriving last month

And they’ve wasted no time in installing a new kitchen, ready to cook up popular Sunday carveries.

We’ll be keeping a keen eye on the business, which has the stunning Newburgh beach on its doorstep.

Forest Farm

We’ve supported Forest Farm from the very beginning. And with spring surely on the way, there’s no time like the present to make a trip out to this not-so-secret spot.

We’re drooling over some of the latest creations.

Do you fancy freshly churned cheesecake gelato, rippled with nutella and homemade butter biscuit base – topped with toasted chopped hazelnuts?

Because we sure do, see you there.

Seafood Bothy

It’s worth keeping an eye on the Facebook page of this seafood bearing trailer.

Some recent spells of fine weather has seen the business sell out in record time, and it’s no wonder with delights such as a crab toastie or lobster quesadilla.

We can’t wait for summer when the team can really come into their own, and produce the most authentic taste of the north-east in Stonehaven.

City of Aberdeen Distillery

The latest offering from the Granite City’s very own distillery is rhubarb and rose gin.

Made with locally grown rhubarb (grown only an hour away from the distillery) we’re talking low food miles and a fruity, sweet flavour.

Calling all gin lovers, get yourself booked in for the ultimate tour and tipple treats.

Kai’s Thai Kitchen

For delicious authentic Thai food, head to Ellon!

This pop up kitchen cooks up a storm once a month, and customers can order in advance via the Facebook page.

The menu changes each month, and popular dishes include steamed pork & prawns wontons alongside mouth-watering ribs and crispy chicken.