Inverness ebike hire scheme ‘will continue’ amid operator concerns

Hitrans says the Inverness ebike hire scheme is still operating in high gear, amid concerns for the company behind it.

Bewegen Technologies, based in Canada, is contracted by Hitrans to supply ebikes for rent in Inverness under the Hi Bike project until at least 2025.

The firm provides 54 ebikes at six docking stations including Inverness Railway Station under a £388,000 deal.

But Bewegen is understood to be currently experiencing operational issues.

The company also operates the Hi Bike rental project in Fort William, which experienced difficulties last month.

Plans were revealed last year to nearly double the number of bikes in Inverness to 102 this summer.

The impact on any operational issues with Bewegen on the Inverness scheme are not yet clear.

But Hitrans has confirmed it’s being “kept up to date on developments.”

A spokesman for Hitrans said: “Discussions will take place under the legal process that is ongoing, although at this time the Hi Bike Inverness contract is unaffected by this process.”

‘Inverness ebikes: show must go on’

The Hi Bike Inverness ebike scheme has 1,568 active members but the majority pay-per-ride or month-by-month, instead of annually.

Hitrans said “most members will therefore not be due any refund in the hypothetical event of the scheme closing”.

A spokesman added: “The important point to make is that the scheme is performing really well and is very popular, and will continue even if we have to find a new operator.”

The transport body also said there is “no indication” of a scheme closure right now.

‘Hoping for the best’

Highland Councillor Trish Robertson, who chairs the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said the Hi Bike project was an important initiative for Inverness.

She said: “I would be disappointed to see this ebike hire scheme cut in any way or to see it slowing down in any way.

“It’s really necessary for climate change to get people on their bikes.

“I hope that they will be able to continue.”

The company was contacted for comment.