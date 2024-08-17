Local Hero: James Campbell has been a force behind Beauly village life for six decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Local Hero: James Campbell has been a force behind Beauly village life for six decades

From tending the village flowers to organising visitor entertainment, James continues to serve his beloved home village unstintingly.

James Campbell, 87, one of Beauly's stalwarts. Image: Susy Macaulay/DCT Media.
By Susy Macaulay

When the Highland village of Beauly sparks into life to welcome and entertain visitors, you can be sure James Campbell is at the heart of it.

When the village’s hanging baskets and planters burst into bloom each year, you can be sure that James is there to water and feed them.

And when Beauly’s biggest sporting event of the year, Highland Cross brings hundreds to the village to have a great time, you can be sure James has had a lot to do with it.

Now aged 87, James might well be described as Mr Beauly.

Mr Beauly, full of fun

Always with a mischievous twinkle in his eye and a ready laugh, James is one of life’s irrepressibles.

He battled considerable pain for 60 years after a road accident in which his lower left leg was crushed and put together again by a skilled surgeon, but this has held him back not a whit.

James Campbell waterski-ing on the river Beauly with a plume of water behind him.
Beauly village stalwart James Campbell waterskiing on the river Beauly in the 1980s. Image: James Campbell.

He defied his injury to waterski regularly on the river Beauly for 40 years and he skied on snow too.

James had to curb his considerable hockey talents though, as his injury made it impossible to play again.

Undaunted, he became an umpire for Aberdeen and Highland & Inverness hockey clubs for many years.

Last year, the pain in his gammy leg became unbearable.

James’s leg had to be removed

Eventually the lower leg had to be removed, and a prosthetic leg fitted.

Less than a year later, James headed to Edinburgh to sit his driving test, but not for the reasons you might think.

He happily drives automatic cars and could leave it at that.

Not James. He re-sat his driving test for a clutch car and passed with flying colours.

James at the wheel of his open top Lotus Elan.
Nothing can stop James from driving his Lotus Elise. He’s pictured here at Evanton airfield in 2021. Image: Sandy McCook/DCT

Why? So that he could carry on driving his beloved Lotus Elise Series I, as a member of the Beauly Sports Car Club, formed in 2020 with James as treasurer and secretary.

James was born in Beauly, and went to primary and junior secondary there before finishing his education at Fort Augustus Abbey School.

James wanted to see the world

His father Robert was running the family tweed business, Campbell’s of Beauly, and entering the firm was an option open to him, but James decided he wanted to see the world.

When he was called up for National Service he joined the RAF for five years, and trained as a radar fitter, working on the Vulcan bomber at RAF Finningley.

Then he went on a guided weapons fitters course at RAF Easley, before being deployed in the Woodford factory near Manchester which made Vulcan and Blue Steel missiles.

The coveted opportunity to travel came when James went to South Australia, where they tested the missiles for more than two years.

James pictured in a snowy village scene beside the sign for the police station in 2010 when he was chairman of Beauly Community Council, campaigning to retain the police station.
James in 2010 when he was chairman of Beauly Community Council, campaigning to retain the police station. Image: Sandy McCook/DCT

After his service, James worked in Aberdeen for a year, but after his father had a road accident, he returned to Beauly to enter the family business alongside two of his sisters, Catriona and Miriam.

“I was involved with the community council since back in the 60s, I blame my father,” James says. “He was on the district and community councils and made sure I did my bit.”

Realising summer visitors to Beauly needed entertainment, James threw himself into organising and paying local pipe bands to play in the Square every week.

Strathpeffer Pipe Band playing in Beauly Square, with an inset picture of James Campbell compering.
Beauly stalwart James Campbell compering the regular pipe band shows in the Square, here with the Strathpeffer Pipe Band. Image: Susy Macaulay/Roddie Reid/DCT Media

He still comperes the summer performances by local dancers and pipe bands in the Square each Thursday.

This is the first year he’s had to dial back on the physical demands of putting the stage together due to his leg op.

When Beauly bursts into bloom at the end of June, James is out driving the bowser round the square and main street to water the flowers.

He used to do the actual watering himself, but nowadays on two crutches he needs a bit of help.

James standing below the hanging baskets in Beauly which he's been helping to tend for years. Pictured with Johnny Sugden of Campbell's of Beauly, James's former family business.
James Campbell is very involved with all aspects of village life in Beauly including tending the flowers. He’s being helped here by Johnny Sugden (left) who now runs the Campbell’s former family business, Campbells of Beauly. Image: Susy Macaulay/DCT Media

James says: “We won Scotland in Bloom seven times, and Britain in Bloom best small village in the UK once, and the watering used to take four hours.”

When Highland Cross started 40 years ago, James and his sisters threw their weight behind it, James into the organisation and Catriona and Miriam getting on with the catering at the Phipps Hall.

The trio’s efforts for their community were rewarded when Highland Council awarded them the Freedom of Beauly and the Glens.

“Although it’s just my name that’s on the certificate,” says devoted brother James, with chagrin.

Not a day goes past when James isn’t carrying out some small service for friends, family and community, from taking his 99 year old aunt to the hairdressers or delivering the papers to his neighbours.

He’s truly Beauly’s local hero.

