Seas the day and make a splash with Findhorn Watersports this year

Findhorn Watersports is poised to make a splash and revive the passion for watersports that once made the former sailing school a local gem.

In partnership with Findhorn Watersports
person sailing on blue water with sand and blue sky behind.
Findhorn Watersports has a range of water based activities for you to try.

Simon and Katrina Paterson originally set sail with the school in the 1990s, quickly turning it into a much-loved spot for locals and visitors. However, various circumstances led to the school’s temporary closure, leaving a void in the community’s recreational landscape.

In late 2023, Jane and Niall Campbell Morrison decided to breathe new life into the facility, transforming it into Findhorn Watersports.

With a mission to make watersports accessible to all, it is dedicated to enhancing both physical and mental health through engagement with the ‘blue space’—the calming and invigorating environment provided by water-based activities.

As part of this, they have been working to restore and renovate the existing facilities, which feature three changing rooms, a drying room, a lecture room, an office and a reception area. An outdoor covered space serves as a versatile area for lectures or lunch breaks, ensuring a comfortable and convenient experience for all participants.

The perfect team to bring the centre to life

Person on a powerboat on blue water with a backdrop of a golden beach and trees in the distance.
Why not experience the water on a powerboat?

Of course, this is all possible because Jane and Niall bring a lot of expertise to the table.

Jane is a well known and respected RYA dinghy and powerboat trainer, with 30 years of experience in sailing and sports development across Scotland. Her dedication to fostering a love for watersports in people of all ages and abilities is the driving force behind Findhorn Watersports.  Jane was awarded an MBE in 2019 for her work in the outdoor sector in Scotland.

Jane explained: “I have been passionate about the benefits of the outdoors for everyone, and it is amazing to be able to fulfil my dream of both running a watersports centre and being in Findhorn. This is a real opportunity to show how easy and fun being on the water can be and I can’t wait to see our team help people get into sailing and powerboating!”

Meanwhile, Niall Campbell Morrison complements her expertise with his avid passion for sailing and powerboating. Niall brings practical skills in business and boat maintenance. Niall also enjoys racing and looking after their beloved RS400 dinghy Valentine as well as the fleet of boats in the watersports centre.

Niall said: “I very much enjoy sailing and powerboating, and it is fantastic that we are able to do this in Findhorn. I look forward to seeing the people of Moray and further afield heading out on the water and developing new skills.”

Watersports and activities on offer at Findhorn Watersports

person sailing on blue water with a backdrop of grey sky
Learn to sail with a range of courses for all levels.

Together, Jane and Niall will offer a range of different courses tailored to all skills and interests to get the community out enjoying the water. The centre holds Royal Yachting Association (RYA) recognition, and the OnBoard accreditation for getting young people on the water.

For those new to the water, the ‘learn to sail’ and ‘learn to powerboat’ courses provide a solid foundation.

Sailing courses are available for anyone aged eight and above, progressing from beginner to advanced and racing levels.

Powerboating enthusiasts can enrol in Level two courses, suitable for complete beginners or advance to safety boat courses designed for those responsible for rescue operations at sailing clubs or centres.

Children’s clubs are also available, these are designed to inspire confidence and self-development. The ‘Seals’ club offers five and a half hour sessions at weekends for young people aged eight to 16, blending fun activities like kite flying and sandcastle building with introductory paddling and sailing lessons. During school holidays, children can progress through structured courses from Stage one (beginners) to Stage four and beyond, including advanced modules for more experienced young sailors.

For those seeking a more tailored experience, Findhorn Watersports provides one-on-one tuition and family taster sessions. The flexible scheduling allows you to arrange courses that fit your availability, ensuring that everyone can find time to enjoy the water.

Join the adventure at Findhorn Watersports

Whether you’re a seasoned sailor, a powerboating enthusiast or a family looking for a fun and healthy activity, Findhorn Watersports has something to suit. Dive in and discover the joy and benefits of life on the water.

Find out more information or book your next aquatic adventure with Findhorn Watersports.

