Two people hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after A9 Alness crash

Two people are in hospital with “serious injuries” following a crash on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road north of Alness.

The collision occurred at around 3.40pm on Monday, September 23, and involved three vehicles near Tomich between Invergordon and Alness.

These were a silver Volkswagen Caddy, a silver Skoda Yeti and a white Audi Q7.

Emergency services were called including police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance, while the busy road was closed to traffic.

Police have confirmed a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman are in hospital being treated for serious injuries.

The A9, a major road through the Highlands, was closed for six hours to allow police to carry out inquiries and vehicle recovery.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson said: “We are appealing to any potential witnesses who saw the collision happen, or who may have noticed the vehicles on the road beforehand, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2095 of September 23.