New film aims to help children deal with grief at the end of a turbulent year

A new animated film has been made to help children deal with the consequences of losing loved ones.

Sol, which chronicles a little boy’s journey through grief, premieres in the UK and Republic of Ireland on the darkest night of the year, Monday December 21.

The 28-minute work aims to bring light and comfort to families with young children as the most unprecedented year in modern times draws to a close.

It features a boy called Sol, whose world is plunged into darkness when his beloved grandmother dies, and explores the different aspects of grief – shock, yearning, disorientation and resolution – through the eyes of a child.

Film tackles difficult subject

The film has been produced as a relevant resource to help children and families cope with loss and bereavement and is especially poignant after such a difficult year.

It is hoped the venture will spark conversations amongst teachers, parents and young children about a subject many would rather ignore.

Recognising the need nationwide for such a topical film, multiple TV broadcasters have come together to premiere Sol across seven platforms on the same day.

Originally commissioned by regional broadcasters as a Celtic-language film in Welsh, Irish and Scottish Gaelic, Sol will also be broadcast with English subtitles.

Remembering with love those we have lost

Gaelic singer and actress Anna Murray voices Sol’s grandmother, while Emmy award-winning Irish actor, Fionnula Flanagan voices the English language version, and Gaelic singer Ellen MacDonald voices Sol’s mother.

The British Film Institute’s head of young audiences fund, Jackie Edwards said: “Sol is about remembering, with love, those we have lost, knowing we are not alone and encouraging families to talk about their loss.

“Far too many children and young people are experiencing grief this year, and so we wanted to create a moment to pause and reflect, and for public service broadcasters to come together and co-transmit this special film to as many of this country’s young people as possible to support them to find light in the darkness.”

Film schedule on Monday, December 21.

6.30pm LIVE: S4C (in Welsh), TG4 (in Irish), BBC ALBA (in Scottish Gaelic)

7.30pm LIVE: CiTV (with English subtitles)

7.30pm On DEMAND: iTV Hub, All 4, My5 (with English subtitles)