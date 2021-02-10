BP to reduce number of workers on ETAP after three further Covid-19 cases on board

Something went wrong - please try again later.

BP is reducing the number of workers on one of its North Sea platforms after an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases recorded on board.

The oil and gas giant confirmed three crew members on its ETAP installation have been evacuated after testing positive for the virus.

A further 17 workers were identified as close contacts and have been flown home or are self-isolating on board awaiting demobilisation.

It comes less than a fortnight after two separate Covid cases were recorded on ETAP, which sits around 100 miles east of Aberdeen.

In the following days around 20 workers who were found to have been in close contact with the patients were removed from the installation.

