Confidence in ability of NHS to treat Covid patients at highest level since June

Confidence in the NHS’s ability to help those with coronavirus has soared following the roll-out of the vaccine.

The number of people saying they are now confident in the health service’s capabilities are at the highest level since June.

And, according to the survey by Ipso MORI, confidence has increased by 19% since last month.

More than 1,000 Brits, aged between 18 and 75, were asked “how confident, if at all, would you say you are in the ability of the National Health Service to deal with those who are ill as a result of getting the coronavirus?”

The figures show 79% of those asked were confident, with 32% of people surveyed saying very confident and almost half saying they were fairly confident in the NHS’s abilities.

When asked about the risk Covid poses to them, two-thirds of those polled said they were concerned, down 5% on last month.

Thirty-four percent said they were not concerned, up 29% on January.

Ipsos MORI research director Keiran Pedley said: “There is some evidence that the initial success of the vaccine rollout is having a positive impact on the public mood.

“Findings from our monthly Ipsos Mori Political Monitor show roughly eight in 10 think the government is doing a good job getting the vaccine out as soon as possible. Such positivity is reflected in these results too, with increased optimism at the ability of the NHS to deal with those getting sick from coronavirus and falling public concern about the virus generally – though it should be said levels of concern are still high.”