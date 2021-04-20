Nicola Sturgeon Covid update: Pubs, gyms and more to reopen for first time in months

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Pubs, gyms and non-essential shops will reopen for the first time in months after Nicola Sturgeon announced a major lockdown rule change in her Covid update.

The First Minister confirmed that significant changes planned for next Monday, April 26, would go ahead.

Speaking at the Scottish Government Covid update, Nicola Sturgeon said enough progress had been made to proceed with the next steps on the route out of lockdown.

The changes, which include the reopening of outdoor hospitality, are the most significant since the second coronavirus lockdown was put in place in January.

‘Substantial changes’

Included in the changes are plans to allow tourist accommodation to reopen, potentially allowing summer staycations.

Nicola Sturgeon said the weekly case rate per 100,000 people was now 30, with the number of people in intensive care on a downward trend.

Confirming the changes, Nicola Sturgeon said: “I am pleased to confirm that from Monday those parts of the country that are in Level 4 will move down to Level 3.

“Assuming the data continues in the right direction, all of Scotland will move to Level 2 on May 17.”

If circumstances permit, the First Minister said, Scotland could potentially move to Level 1 restrictions from early June.

The First Minister also used her Covid update to detail the latest statistics, revealing 178 new cases.

This was 1.4% of tests conducted.

In addition, 106 people are in hospital, two more than yesterday, with 13 receiving treatment from medics in intensive care.

A further two people have died from the virus after testing positive, taking the death toll under this measurement to 7,644.

Meanwhile, the latest vaccination figures showed that over 2.75 million people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

This means more than 60% of adults in Scotland have had a first dose of the vaccine.

What are the changes announced in Nicola Sturgeon’s update?

The changes from Monday, April 26: