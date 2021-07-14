Mobile testing centers to arrive in Aberdeenshire schools on Thursday

Mobile testing centers will visit two Aberdeenshire schools on Thursday (July 15) to offer rapid tests to people not displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

Aberdeenshire council have rolled out community testing across the county to test those not displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

As part of the programme, mobile testing centres will be available at Turriff Primary School and Mackie Academy from 10am until 3pm on Thursday.

While mobile community testing is entirely voluntary, the council say that visits to the centres will help residents protect their family, colleagues and the wider community.

They warn that one in three people with coronavirus do not display symptoms and therefore some people will be spreading the virus without realising it.

However, anyone showing Covid-19 symptoms, producing a positive test in the last 90 days or are currently self-isolating as a close contact or are shielding, are asked not to visit the test centres at this time.

Personal test kits are also available for collection.

For a full timetable of Aberdeenshire’s mobile community testing centres, click here.