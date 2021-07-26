Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News

Seven residents and staff at Stornoway care home test positive for Covid

An outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed at a Stornoway care home.
By Kirstin Tait
July 26, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 5:03 pm
Photo of Kirstin Tait
NHS Western Isles has said seven people at Dun Berisay Care Home in Stornoway have tested positive for coronavirus.

It means that non-essential visiting has been suspended while residents’ families have been informed of the situation.

Scottish Government figures have today revealed four new cases in the Western Isles, although numbers across the country are continuing to fall.

In a statement, NHS Western Isles said: “NHS Western Isles and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar have identified a number of cases of Covid-19 in the Dun Berisay Care Home in Stornoway.

“Test and Protect is under way and non-essential visiting has been suspended.

“The outbreak is currently affecting seven individuals (both staff and residents).

“Residents’ families have been informed of the current situation and will be kept up to date on an ongoing basis.

Work ongoing to stop further spread

“Teams from NHS Western Isles, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Public Health Scotland are supporting the care home with their arrangements for infection prevention and control to help prevent spread of the infection.

“An incident management team (IMT) has been formed to help support Dun Berisay staff, residents and residents’ families at this challenging time.

“A number of individuals have been identified as close contacts of positive cases and have been required to self-isolate to help prevent further spread of the virus.

“If you have been required to self-isolate, please ensure you do not leave your home because you have or might have Covid-19, and couple potentially pass it on to others.”

NHS Western Isles has issued the following reminder to those told to self isolate:

  • Do not go to work, school, shops or any other public places
  • Do not use public transport
  • Do not go out to get food and medicine – order it online or ask someone to bring it to your home
  • Do not have visitors in your home
  • Do not go out to exercise
  • Children must not attend nursery or school

