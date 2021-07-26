Seven residents and staff at Stornoway care home test positive for Covid

An outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed at a Stornoway care home.

NHS Western Isles has said seven people at Dun Berisay Care Home in Stornoway have tested positive for coronavirus.

It means that non-essential visiting has been suspended while residents’ families have been informed of the situation.

Scottish Government figures have today revealed four new cases in the Western Isles, although numbers across the country are continuing to fall.

In a statement, NHS Western Isles said: “NHS Western Isles and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar have identified a number of cases of Covid-19 in the Dun Berisay Care Home in Stornoway.

“Test and Protect is under way and non-essential visiting has been suspended.

“The outbreak is currently affecting seven individuals (both staff and residents).

“Residents’ families have been informed of the current situation and will be kept up to date on an ongoing basis.

Work ongoing to stop further spread

“Teams from NHS Western Isles, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Public Health Scotland are supporting the care home with their arrangements for infection prevention and control to help prevent spread of the infection.

“An incident management team (IMT) has been formed to help support Dun Berisay staff, residents and residents’ families at this challenging time.

“A number of individuals have been identified as close contacts of positive cases and have been required to self-isolate to help prevent further spread of the virus.

“If you have been required to self-isolate, please ensure you do not leave your home because you have or might have Covid-19, and couple potentially pass it on to others.”

NHS Western Isles has issued the following reminder to those told to self isolate: