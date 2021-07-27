Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News

Regional breakdown: Western Isles report highest number of positive cases to date

The Western Isles have reported the highest number of positive Covid-19 cases in a single day.
By Kirstin Tait
July 27, 2021, 3:12 pm Updated: July 27, 2021, 3:22 pm
Stornoway
18 new cases have been reported in the Western Isles, the highest since January 14 when 15 cases were reported.

The figures come after reports of a Covid outbreak at a Stornoway care home.

Across Scotland

The latest government data also shows a total of 1,044 new Covid cases have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The new figures reveal a rise of 44 extra cases on yesterday’s figure – which was the lowest daily confirmed cases since June 13 when 858 were reported.

However, today’s statistics show the lowest daily test positivity rate, at 5.6%, since June 19, which showed a rate of 4.5%.

It is the first time since July 24 that deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported in Scotland, with seven recorded in the past 24 hours.

Regional breakdown

One death was reported in the NHS Grampian region.

However, it is the fourth day in a row that NHS Grampian has reported fewer than 100 new cases of the virus.

Aberdeen City has reported 36 new cases, while Aberdeenshire has 25 and Moray has 21.

The health board does remain the fourth highest in Scotland for newly reported Covid cases, behind NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

It has now reported a total of 22,791 cases since the start of the pandemic, making NHS Grampian the sixth highest in Scotland for total cases.

In the Highlands, 34 positive cases have been recorded.

Three more were recorded in Shetland, and two in Orkney.

The number of people currently in hospital with recently confirmed Covid has dropped slightly to 472, while 63 people are in intensive care.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccination roll-out, the four million milestone has been reached as 4,000,658 people have received their first does of the vaccine while 3,108,928 have also received their second.

 

