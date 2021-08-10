Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021
Caley Thistle kids Aly Riddle and Harry Hennem agree loan moves to Brora Rangers

By Paul Chalk
August 10, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 10, 2021, 4:32 pm
Caley Thistle youngsters Aly Riddle and Harry Hennem will be aiming to hit the ground running at Brora Rangers where they are on loan until January.
Highland League champions Brora Rangers have made a double signing from Championship club Caley Thistle.

Winger Aly Riddle and midfielder Harry Hennem, both 17, have made the move to the Cattachs on loan until January.

That double switch comes the morning after fellow HFL club Clach took defender Lewis Nicolson and midfielder Robbie Thompson, who are also 17, on loan until the New Year.

And there has been further movement with 16-year-old striker Ethan Cairns, who scored in ICT’s 5-0 bounce game win at Clach this summer, making the switch to Strathspey Thistle, also until January.

A statement from ICT on the Brora moves said: “Harry is a midfielder who been with the club since he was 14 years. He featured in our pre-season matches this summer.

“Aly is a winger, who has been with the club since he was 12-years-old, and he also featured in our pre-season matches this summer.

“The club wishes both players the best of luck.”

