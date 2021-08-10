Caley Thistle kids Aly Riddle and Harry Hennem agree loan moves to Brora Rangers

Highland League champions Brora Rangers have made a double signing from Championship club Caley Thistle.

Winger Aly Riddle and midfielder Harry Hennem, both 17, have made the move to the Cattachs on loan until January.

That double switch comes the morning after fellow HFL club Clach took defender Lewis Nicolson and midfielder Robbie Thompson, who are also 17, on loan until the New Year.

And there has been further movement with 16-year-old striker Ethan Cairns, who scored in ICT’s 5-0 bounce game win at Clach this summer, making the switch to Strathspey Thistle, also until January.

A statement from ICT on the Brora moves said: “Harry is a midfielder who been with the club since he was 14 years. He featured in our pre-season matches this summer.

“Aly is a winger, who has been with the club since he was 12-years-old, and he also featured in our pre-season matches this summer.

“The club wishes both players the best of luck.”

