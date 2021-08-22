Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville isolates after testing positive for Covid

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid.

Ms Somerville she took a test after losing her sense of smell on Saturday.

The Fife MSP will now have to self-isolate for 10 days according to the coronavirus guidance.

Urging people to get tested if they develop Covid symptoms, Ms Somerville said: After losing my sense of smell yesterday I went for a Covid test which has come back positive.

“I’ll now self isolate and continue to work from home.

“Keep yourself and others safe and please take a test if you have any symptoms.”

After losing my sense of smell yesterday I went for a COVID test which has come back positive. I’ll now self isolate and continue to work from home. Keep yourself and others safe and please take a test if you have any symptoms. — Shirley-Anne Somerville (@S_A_Somerville) August 22, 2021

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon appointed Ms Somerville as thee ducation secretary in May, replacing Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

It comes after 3,464 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday by public health officials in Scotland.

Infections have risen after restrictions eased earlier in August, with a case positivity rate of 10.9% reported on August 21.

Three new deaths were also recorded amongst people who had recently tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile the government said 320 people were in hospital and 32 people were receiving treatment in intensive care units across Scotland.

Saturday was the third day in a row that the number of cases exceeded three thousand, the highest daily increase report in weeks.

It was also confirmed 4,075,555 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination, whilst 3,541,708 have received their second dose.