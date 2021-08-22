Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville isolates after testing positive for Covid

By Alasdair Clark
August 22, 2021, 1:19 pm Updated: August 22, 2021, 1:31 pm
Education minister Shirley-Anne Sommerville
Education minister Shirley-Anne Sommerville recently visited schools as exam results were announced

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid.

Ms Somerville she took a test after losing her sense of smell on Saturday.

The Fife MSP will now have to self-isolate for 10 days according to the coronavirus guidance.

Urging people to get tested if they develop Covid symptoms, Ms Somerville said: After losing my sense of smell yesterday I went for a Covid test which has come back positive.

“I’ll now self isolate and continue to work from home.

“Keep yourself and others safe and please take a test if you have any symptoms.”

 

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon appointed Ms Somerville as thee ducation secretary in May, replacing Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

It comes after 3,464 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday by public health officials in Scotland.

Infections have risen after restrictions eased earlier in August, with a case positivity rate of 10.9% reported on August 21.

Three new deaths were also recorded amongst people who had recently tested positive for the virus.

Over 3,400 cases were reported on Saturday

Meanwhile the government said 320 people were in hospital and 32 people were receiving treatment in intensive care units across Scotland.

Saturday was the third day in a row that the number of cases exceeded three thousand, the highest daily increase report in weeks.

It was also confirmed 4,075,555 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination, whilst 3,541,708 have received their second dose.

