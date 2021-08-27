Follow along live as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and National Clinical Director Jason Leitch hold an unscheduled coronavirus briefing, amid a sharp rise in the number of cases in Scotland.
RECAP: Nicola Sturgeon holds unscheduled Covid briefing amid sharp rise in cases
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Mark Ridgers determined to fulfil ambition to return to Premiership with Caley Thistle
-
Scott Brown: Aberdeen need to reach the bar set by Qarabag
-
Eleanor Bradford:
-
Edinburgh City 2-0 Elgin City: Gavin Price’s men pay the price for slow start
-
Cruise liner captain’s special gesture to his north-east teacher
-
Two men arrested following ‘disturbance’ in Aberdeen city centre