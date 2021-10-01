Championship leaders Caley Thistle to play two Friday night fixtures later this year

Two of Caley Thistle’s upcoming Championship fixtures have been moved for live television coverage.

Inverness, who are three points clear at the top of the table, will make the trip to Queen of the South on Friday, November 19.

📺 Two of our upcoming cinch Championship matches will now be shown live on @BBCScotland Our away match against @OfficialQosFC will now take place on Friday 19th November Our home match against Kilmarnock will now take place on Friday 3rd December 👉 https://t.co/Vs5IkST1J1 pic.twitter.com/hWzUcVMvHW — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 1, 2021

Billy Dodds’ men will then host Kilmarnock, who are currently second, on Friday, December 3.

Both games will kick off at 7.45pm and will be shown live on BBC Scotland.