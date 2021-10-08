Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Grampian has fourth highest seven-day Covid rate in Scotland

By Michelle Henderson
October 8, 2021, 2:59 pm Updated: October 8, 2021, 3:18 pm
In the latest Scottish Government figures, a total of 2,627 new cases were reported across Scotland.

NHS Grampian has recorded three times the number of Covid cases than NHS Highland in the last seven days.

NHS Grampian has recorded a total of 276 new infections overnight.

It takes their total number of cases in the last seven days to 1,937, which gives it a rate of 330.8 cases per 100,000 people – the fourth highest in Scotland.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland have recorded a fraction of cases than the north-east, with 145 cases in the last 24 hours and a total of 612 this week, which gives it a rate of 190.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Regional breakdown

Latest figures published by the Scottish Government show there has been 133 new Covid cases in Aberdeenshire in the last 24 hours with 83 in Aberdeen City.

Meanwhile, there has been 97 new cases in the Highlands with 60 in Moray, eight in both Shetland and the Western Isles and one in Orkney.

It comes as 93 new patients were admitted to health facilities across the country with Covid-19, with a further four transferred to Intensive care.

A further 16 deaths were also recorded in the latest 24 hours. One of the deaths was in the Highland Council region.

Covid cases remain the highest in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, with more than 500 cases recorded in a single day.

Health boards in Greater Glasgow, Lanarkshire and Lothian have recorded the highest infection rates across the country, with a total of 12,38 new cases of Coronavirus combined.

Vaccination roll-out

In the latest 24 hours, a total of 5,909 people received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine taking the total number of people vaccinated to 4,240,984.

A total of 3,857,442 of Scots are now fully vaccinated after 2,595 received the second dose of their vaccine.

