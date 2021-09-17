Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Date given for expected return from injury of Aberdeen attacker Ryan Hedges

By Sean Wallace
September 17, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Hedges.
Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Hedges.

Aberdeen attacker Ryan Hedges could return from injury next weekend for the away clash at St Mirren.

The Welsh international has missed the last five matches with a hamstring injury and is ruled out of tomorrow’s Pittodrie Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

Hedges, 26, is back in light training and Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hopes he will step up his recovery by returning to full training next week.

That will put Hedges in contention to make a comeback for next Sunday’s Premiership game away at St Mirren.

Ryan Hedges receives treatment at the sideline after being injured during the League Cup  loss at Raith Rovers.

Hedges suffered the injury late on in the 2-1 League Cup defeat at Championship Raith Rovers on August 15.

He missed both Europa Conference League play-off games against Qarabag as Aberdeen lost out on qualification for the group stages following a 4-1 aggregate loss.

Hedges has also been absent for three Premiership games with the Dons taking just two points from a possible nine.

Welsh international attacker Ryan Hedges leaving the field in crutches at Raith Rovers.

Glass said: “Any time we are doing light work Ryan is with us but any time we do heavier work he is working with Graham Kirk (Head of Sport Science and Fitness) and Adam Stokes (Head of Medicine and Football Science) where it is much more controlled.

“It is normal when you come back to keep a level of control over things to prevent any recurrence of that injury.

“We hope he will train with us all next week, which would put him in contention for St Mirren.”

