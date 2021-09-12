Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keeper Joe Lewis warns Aberdeen must be more ruthless in attack and defence

By Sean Wallace
September 12, 2021, 9:30 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis.
Keeper Joe Lewis has demanded Aberdeen be more ruthless in both boxes to haul themselves out of a six game winless streak.

Aberdeen slumped to a 2-0 loss at Motherwell and straight shooting Lewis accepts the Reds were ‘not good enough’.

During the winless run Aberdeen have crashed out of the League Cup to lower league opposition, exited Europe and dropped to sixth in the Premiership table.

Lewis warns misfiring Aberdeen must rediscover their attacking edge and tighten up at the back.

He insists that must start against St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen beats Joe Lewis to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership.

Lewis said: “There is a lot of good play between the two 18-yard boxes but you don’t win any game if you don’t defend, have a cutting edge and a ruthlessness in both boxes.

“We didn’t have that but I have no doubt we will get better.

“It is incredibly disappointing.

“It is alright dominating between the two 18-yard boxes which we did but you have to be able to deal with balls in the box.

“We weren’t good enough. We need to improve on it and aim to bounce back next week.

“It (run of six without a win) is not great,  is it?

“We have just lost 2-0 so it is difficult to be positive about it.”

Referee John Beaton (L) with Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen and Aberdeen’s Scott Brown

Nine games without a clean sheet

Aberdeen had 75% of possession at Fir Park and 20 efforts at goal but could not make the breakthrough.

Motherwell netted either side of half-time through Kevin van Veen and Juhani Ojala.

Aberdeen have not registered a clean sheet in nine games.

The only clean sheet was in the opening game of the campaign, a 2-0 defeat of Dundee United at Pittodrie on Sunday August 1.

Motherwell’s Mark O’Hara (left) battles with Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay in the Premiership clash.

Lewis is confident Aberdeen have the quality to bounce back following a summer rebuild by manager Stephen Glass.

Boss Glass handed a first start to recent signing Marley Watkins, who penned a two year contract.

New signing David Bates also made his debut when coming off the bench in the second half.

Scotland international centre-back Bates, 24, penned a three-year contract from German Bundesliga 2 side SV Hamburg.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie (left) holds off Motherwell’s Callum Slattery at Fir Park.

No magic wand, warns keeper Lewis

Lewis insists there is no ‘magic wand’ to rediscover that defensive robustness and cutting edge in attack.

He reckons that only comes from hard work on the training ground at Cormack Park.

Aberdeen’s Declan Gallagher during the 2-0 Premiership loss at Motherwell.

The Dons will work on finding that ruthlessness in both boxes ahead of the Saints clash.

Lewis said: “There is no magic wand to magic performances back.

“There is not a massive amount about our general play but you need a cutting edge in both boxes.

“We have the quality. We have a full week of training with no distractions and we will be back next Saturday.”

