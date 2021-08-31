Grampian records highest number of daily Covid cases since start of pandemic

NHS Grampian has recorded the highest number of positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to the latest figures, a total of 385 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours – an increase of 203 from the figures reported yesterday.

Of those cases, Aberdeenshire has contributed for the highest number of positive cases in the region with a total of 219 new cases, followed by Aberdeen City with 145 and Moray with 21.

However, there have been no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Positive cases in Scotland nearly double in the last 24 hours

Positive coronavirus cases recorded by health boards across Scotland have nearly doubled in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

Yesterday, the country saw a significant drop in the number of people who have tested positive for the virus with a total of 3,893 cases confirmed by the Scottish Government.

The decline came just 24 hours after Scotland recorded its third record number of new cases in a single week, with 7,113 people contracting the virus.

It was also the first time positive cases had fallen below 4,000 in a week.

However, the latest daily figures show yet another dramatic rise in the number of positive cases with a total of 6,029 people confirmed to have tested positive for the virus since yesterday.

Another seven deaths of people with Covid have been reported in the last 24 hours – taking the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 8,118.

There are 300 people with the virus currently being treated in hospitals across the country, nine of whom are in intensive care.

Vaccination roll-out

A total of 2,721 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,106,408.

Meanwhile, 3,680,761 of Scottish adults are now fully vaccinated after 12,720 received the second dose of their Covid-19 vaccine yesterday.

Drop-in centres are being held across the country as the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines continues.