Regional breakdown: Grampian reports more than 100 new Covid cases for first time in a week

NHS Grampian has reported more than 100 positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours – for the first time in a week.

The health board reported 126 new cases, a rise of 45 on yesterday’s figures.

Of those, 59 were reported in Aberdeen City, 49 in Aberdeenshire and 18 in Moray.

One person in Aberdeen has also died from the virus in the same time frame, with 13 in total recorded in Scotland.

Across Scotland

The latest government data shows cases are again on the rise as a total of 1,398 new Covid cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

It’s an extra 219 cases on yesterday’s figure of 1,179.

Today’s statistics show a further decrease in the daily test positivity rate, making it the lowest positivity rate since June 19 for the third day in a row.

The government reported that of 33,679 new tests for Covid-19 across Scotland – just 4.6% were positive.

13 new deaths of people testing positive for the virus have also been recorded – one of which was recorded in our region.

The number of people currently in hospital with recently confirmed Covid has risen slightly to 490, while 60 people are in intensive care.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccination roll-out, 4,005,421 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 3,145,017 have also received their second.

Track the progress of the vaccinations with our special tool.

https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/eveningexpress/fp/news/specials/covid-vaccine-in-scotland-track-the-rollout-progress-with-these-charts/