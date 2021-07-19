Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coronavirus: Vaccine rollout confirmed for some over 12s in Scotland

By Alasdair Clark
July 19, 2021, 5:19 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Covid vaccine
The Scottish Government confirmed it would adopt the change

New advice from the UK vaccines body allowing some children and young people to receive the coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in Scotland, the government has confirmed.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has decided children at increased risk from coronavirus will be allowed to receive the vaccine.

It means those aged 12-15 with certain underlying conditions will be invited for a vaccine.

That includes children aged 12 to 15 with severe neurodisabilities, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression and multiple or severe learning disabilities.

Scotland’s chief medical officer, Dr Gregor Smith, also confirmed those 12 and over who live with someone who is immunosuppressed will also be allowed the vaccine.

Dr  Smith said: “In line with the JCVI’s most recent advice, children and young people aged 12 to 15-years old who have particular underlying conditions that put them at increased risk of serious consequences from Covid-19 will now be offered the C0vid-19 vaccine.

Children and young people aged 12 years and over who are household contacts of people who are immunosuppressed will also be offered the vaccine.

JCVI explain updated guidance

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to follow the expert advice from the JCVI.”

Dr Smith said work was now underway to deliver the vaccines based on the revised guidance.

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the JCVI, said: “The primary aim of the vaccination programme has always been to prevent hospitalisations and deaths.

“Based on the fact that previously well children, if they do get Covid-19, are likely to have a very mild form of the disease, the health benefits of vaccinating them are small.

It remains crucial that everyone who is offered a vaccination takes up the offer

“The benefits of reducing transmission to the wider population from children are also highly uncertain, especially as vaccine uptake is very high in older people who are at highest risk from serious Covid-19 infection.

“We will keep this advice under review as more safety and effectiveness information becomes available.”

Dr Gregor Smith added: “We are already vaccinating young people who will turn 18 by 31st July and we will continue to roll-out invites for those who will turn 18-years-old within a three month window.

“It remains crucial that everyone who is offered a vaccination takes up the offer.”

