Sepa issues flood alerts as stormy weather heads for north-east

A series of flood alerts have been issued to people across north-east as bad weather looks set to hit across the region.

It is thought that heavy showers on Sunday afternoon could cause flooding from surface water.

Sepa has issued the alerts for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Urban areas and transport networks are thought to be most at risk from the flooding.

Sepa is urging everyone to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property from flooding.

Concerns over climate

Earlier this week, Sepa released a water scarcity report saying that much of Scotland could be affected by a lack of water due to recent dry conditions.

The forecasts in the report are unaffected by the predicted rainfall over the next couple of days, as there is an increased likelihood of hot, dry weather compared to normal over the long term in the UK.

Sepa said on Friday: “Changing climate patterns and extreme rainfall events put us in a position where an area can be experiencing water scarcity but still suffer from surface water flooding.”

Stay up to date with regional flood alerts and local flood warnings on their website.