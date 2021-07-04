Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

WATCH: Aberdeen legend Theo Snelders reflects on joining Dons, famous ‘oot!’ shout and 1989/90 cup double

By Ryan Cryle
July 4, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Ally Begg chats to Aberdeen hero Theo Snelders.
Ally Begg chats to Aberdeen hero Theo Snelders.

In the second of a series of interviews with former Aberdeen stars, broadcaster Ally Begg talks to iconic former Dons keeper Theo Snelders.

During the chat, Dutchman Snelders opens up on a host of subjects, including the story of how he came to leave the Netherlands for Pittodrie, as well as the “oot!” shout fondly remembered by fans from his competitive debut against Dundee in 1988.

A large part of Begg and the 57-year-old’s conversation revolves around the remarkable 1989/90 season where Aberdeen claimed both domestic cups, beating both Rangers and Celtic at Hampden to do so.

A former team-mate of new Reds gaffer Stephen Glass, Snelders also reveals his hopes for the incoming manager’s Pittodrie reign, pleading with supporters to give Glass time to blood new talent and to build an attacking style of play.

Watch the full 15-minute discussion here:

 

WATCH: Aberdeen icon John McMaster revisits Cup Winners’ Cup success for Gothenburg Day

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.