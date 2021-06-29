As Christian Ramirez makes it six new Aberdeen signings boss Stephen Glass hails back-room staff’s role in summer rebuild

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has praised his back-room staff’s effort to land summer signing targets including striker Christian Ramirez.

Glass has secured the United States international on a two-year deal subject to obtaining a visa and passing a medical, to take his summer acquisitions to six.

Houston Dynamo centre-forward Ramirez joins Scott Brown, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Declan Gallagher, Jack Gurr and Teddy Jenks in signing on at Pittodrie under Glass.

Dons boss Glass revealed he pursued the signing of Hernandez ‘vigorously’ and was delighted the hard work paid off to secure the twice capped USA international.

The Dons had three obstacles to negotiate to land the twice capped striker – negotiate a fee with Major League Soccer, agree personal terms and secure a work permit.

A fee, understood to be $250,000 (£180,000), was successfully negotiated for the striker with MLS.

Ramirez also accepted a substantial pay cut to open up the move to Scotland.

Potentially the most precarious hurdle was securing a work visa for the striker who, although capped, has not played for his country since 2019.

The Dons are confident that will be granted allowing Hernandez to jet into Scotland to complete his quarantine in time to train with the Reds before making his debut in the UEFA Europa Conference League tie with BK Hacken on Thursday July 22.

Glass said: “There is a lot of work that goes into getting players across the line.

“It is a huge team effort at the club and everyone is pulling in the same direction.

“We have had to work really hard as a club to get this (Ramirez) finalised.

“I am sure he will display the reasons why we pursued this deal so vigorously.”

Glass had attempted to sign Ramirez last year whilst interim manager of Atlanta United.

However Houston Dynamo rejected his advances.

This time the Dons manager, with the help of his staff, finally got his man.

Glass said: “Securing a centre forward was vital for us and, when we started looking, Christian immediately became a priority.

“We are delighted to be able to add a proven goal scorer who is still at a good age and is a full internationalist.

“We have no doubt he is going to add great value to our team and help all the individuals within it.

“His professionalism has been known to us for years through his relationship with Allan (Russell, assistant manager) and his footballing ability will be obvious to everyone.

Pivotal to the completion of summer signings and the complicated overseas pursuit of Ramirez was Director of Football Steven Gunn who has been at Pittodrie for more than 20 years.

Known as ‘Superman’ in the States, Ramirez had a number of successful seasons with Minnesota United where he was top scorer for the club in their first season after stepping up to the MLS.

Prior to that he had won the Golden Boot award twice in the NASL.

Following an extensive review of the club’s football structure Gunn, previously Director of Football Operations, was promoted to the Director of Football role last month.

Gunn oversees all football functions across the club including recruitment, legal and compliance issues as well as first team matters.

In a wide ranging role Gun also oversees Academy, women’s team, medical and sport science, support operations and performance matters.

Glass is confident he will deliver a successful team for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign and insists Gunn’s role in that rebuild must be acknowledged.

He said: “One of the guys who does so much work for the club has had a change of title and promotion is Gunner (Steven Gunn).

“The amount of work he does behind the scenes is incredible.

“I knew he did that but seeing it first hand – the amount of work the man gets through is crazy.

“He needs to be recognised for that.

“I think when there is a successful team on the pitch come the start of the season and end of the season then I think it is important Gunner knows how big a part he has played in that.

“As will the staff that are here and the players.”

Summer overhaul taking shape

Glass and his back-room staff’s first signing in the rebuild was a statement of intent with Celtic skipper Scott Brown agreeing to join the former Atlanta United 2 manager’s Reds Revolution.

Former Scotland captain Brown rejected the offer of a new contract at Parkhead to sign on at Aberdeen on a two year deal in a player-coach role.

Such was Celtic’s desire to retain the 36-year-old they launched a late bid to retain the midfielder whilst he was in the Granite City for talks on the move to Pittodrie.

Another coup was the capture of attacker Emmanuel-Thomas following his exit from Livingston.

JET was expected to take up a lucrative offer in Thailand but the former Arsenal attacker opted to sign with Glass.

The Dons boss also secured Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher of Motherwell.

Gallagher, 30, was part of the Scotland squad at Euro 2020 and will officially join the Reds on a two-year contract.

Aberdeen also landed highly rated former England U17 international midfielder Teddy Jenks, 19, on loan from Premier League Brighton with right-back Jack Gurr also secured on a year long deal from Atlanta United.

Glass said: “We are still looking to add and that is important to acknowledge.

“But we are looking to add the right people at the right time.

“We don’t want to add just for the sake of it.

“However I believe there will be people that are right for us.”