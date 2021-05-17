Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fraser Hobday leaves Turriff United for Aberdeen junior side Banks o’ Dee

By Sean Martin
May 17, 2021, 9:02 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Fraser Hobday is joining junior side Banks o' Dee.
Fraser Hobday, right, is joining junior side Banks o' Dee.

Banks o’ Dee have signed Turriff United captain Fraser Hobday.

The 25-year-old made 70 appearances for the Haughs side after joining from Peterhead in 2018.

Hobday took the captain’s armband following the departure of Cammy Bowden to Huntly last summer.

Turra managed to complete just two matches during the 2020-21 Highland League season, losing to Formartine and Fraserburgh.

A Turriff statement read: “All at Turriff United would like to thank Fraser for his service and wish him well for his future career.”

North Superleague side Banks o’ Dee recently announced the departure of long-serving co-manager Tommy Forbes.

Forbes spent nine years with the Spain Park outfit, starting off as a coach before taking the reins alongside Sandy McNaughton then, latterly, Jamie Watt.

Under Forbes’ guidance, Dee won 14 trophies and reached the third round of the 2017-18 Scottish Cup.

