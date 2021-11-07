Regional breakdown: Covid cases across the north and north-east drop following significant rise

Covid cases across the north and north-east have dropped in the last 24 hours following a recent significant rise in overnight numbers.

The latest data from the Scottish Government shows the number of people who have tested positive for the virus has leveled once again since the stark increase yesterday.

Saturday’s figures revealed a significant overnight increase of 119 new positive cases across the north-east and 113 in the Highlands.

However, today’s statistics show NHS Grampian has recorded a further 259 positive cases in the last day, which is a decrease of 104 from the 363 cases yesterday.

Cases across the Highlands have also dropped with 58 – from 227 cases reported yesterday to 169 today.

There are 80 people currently being treated for the virus across hospitals in the north-east, of whom 10 are in intensive care units.

In the Highlands, health workers are caring for 26 Covid patients in hospitals, however, there is no specific information on the number of people receiving intensive treatment.

One more person has died in Highlands after testing positive for the virus.

Island health boards have also seen a decrease in newly reported Covid cases with NHS Orkney recording a further 14 cases in the last 24 hours – down from the 30 reported yesterday.

Cases in Shetland remain steady with two new cases in the past day, while there have been 31 new cases in the Western Isles.

What are the daily figures across Scotland?

Across the country, 11.1% of the tests carried out yesterday have given positive results, which signify an increase of 2,908 cases in the last 24 hours.

Two more people have died after testing positive for the virus, however, the government has noted that Register Offices are generally closed at weekend so actual statistic may defer.

There are currently 793 people in hospital following a recent Covid diagnosis – 57 of whom are receiving treatment in intensive care units.

The Scottish Government are continuing the roll-out of first and second doses, booster shots alongside the flu vaccine in the lead up to winter.

In Scotland, 4,321,382 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination while 3,914,425 are fully vaccinated.

Urge for more people to get booster jabs

The latest statistics come as the chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency urged more people to come forward to get their top-up jabs.

Dr Susan Hopkins said that while the Covid booster rollout was going well, elderly and vulnerable people who are double vaccinated have started dying due to the vaccine’s efficacy waning.

Health chiefs have warned for months that the vaccine’s effects wane after five or six months after the second dose, which prompted the Government to launch a booster campaign in the autumn.

It came after multiple studies suggested a waning effect from the Covid-19 vaccines.

