Regional breakdown: 3,249 new Covid cases recorded across Scotland

Health boards across the north and north-east have seen a surge in Covid cases overnight as Scotland records more than 3,000 positive results.

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government have revealed a total of 3,249 cases of Covid-19 were recorded by health boards in the latest 24 hours.

The results signify an increase of 860 new positive cases on Friday’s total of 2,389.

A further 24 people have also died from Covid-19, taking the country’s death toll to 9, 291.

A total of 3,469,925 cases have been recorded by health officials across Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

The figures come just one day after health officials in Highland and Grampian began to see a decline in hospital admissions.

Health boards witness rise in Covid cases

Positive cases in Grampian totalled 363; a rise of 119 overnight.

NHS Highland recorded a similar increase with 227 new cases reported today, an increase of 113 cases on Friday’s total.

Island health boards have also reported an increase in positive results in the latest 24 hours.

NHS Western Isles revealed 33 people had tested positive for the virus whilst NHS Orkney recorded a further 30 cases.

Meanwhile, NHS Shetland was the only health board in the region to see cases fall overnight, with just two cases recorded.

Vaccinations and booster shots

The Scottish Government are continuing the roll-out of first and second doses, booster shots alongside the flu vaccine in the lead up to winter.

In Scotland, 4,321,350 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination while 3,914,397 are fully vaccinated.

A further 33,243 people were given a third dose of a Covid vaccine taking the total number 925,461.

