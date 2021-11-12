In pictures: the news today By Jamie Ross November 12, 2021, 3:06 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 3:08 pm The sun rises through the thick fog that covers the city of Frankfurt, Germany. Picture by Michael Probst/ AP. Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Pope Francis arrives to preside a meeting of listening and prayer in Assisi, central Italy. Pope Francis met a group of 500 poor people from different parts of Europe ahead of the fifth World Day of the Poor on Sunday. Picture by Riccardo De Luca/ AP. Climate Justice Activists at the Cop26 Gates asking delegates as they make final decisions, “Are You With Us Or With Fossil Fuels?” during the official final day of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday November 12, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Cop26. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Mike, 50, and Andrea, 43, Law from Bromsgrove who won £2 million on the Lotto jackpot. Picture by The National Lottery/ PA. Network Rail of track workers shovelling old ballast where new sets of points will be laid just outside Fisherton Tunnel. Train services through Salisbury will fully resume on Tuesday following work to clear the line after a crash involving two trains, Network Rail has announced. Picture by Network Rail/ PA. A police officer stands guard as Trade union activists in Sri Lanka hold placards and protest near parliament demanding a pay rise in the 2022 budget in Colombo. Picture by Pradeep Dambarage/ ZUMA Press Wire via Shutterstock. Design Director Adrian Lillie puts Christmas displays in place for The Christmas Kingdom at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland, put together with designer Charlotte Lloyd-Webber it will open to the public on Saturday. Picture by Owen Humphreys/ PA. Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a demonstration against settlements in the village of Beita in the West Bank. Picture by APAImages/ Shutterstock. Image taken from a video to mark Remembrance and commemorate 100 years of the Royal British Legion and released by Kensington Palace of the Duchess of Cambridge, joint-President of the Scouts, in conversation with Italy Star veteran Colonel David Blum OBE, and ten-year old Cub Scout Emily Edge at the Royal Hospital, Chelsea. Picture by Kensington Palace/ PA. Daughter of Austin Currie, Caitriona, carries a photograph of her father as his coffin is brought into the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Allenwood, Co. Kildare, for Requiem Mass. Austin Currie, one of the founding members of the SDLP and a key figure at the beginning of Northern Ireland’s civil rights movement, died at the age of 82 at his home in Derrymullen on Tuesday. Picture by Brian Lawless/ PA. Birds fly over autumnal trees in a field near Wells in Somerset. Picture by PA. Gin On Lime ridden by Rachael Blackmore on their way to winning the SSS Super Alloys Novices’ Chase on day one of the November Meeting at Cheltenham racecourse. Picture by Zac Goodwin/ PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal The 9 best beauty Advent calendars for Christmas 2021 Peterhead have benefitted from Cove Rangers rivalry, says Jim McInally Drivers and cyclists must learn to share space, say campaigners Callum McGregor: Let’s finish the job and book Scotland’s place in Qatar