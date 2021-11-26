Storm Arwen: Full list of school closures across the north and north-east

Schools across the north and north-east have been forced to close their doors to pupils today due the adverse weather as Storm Arwen descends.
With snow unfurling across north Scotland and strong winds prompting severe disruption over the weekend, dozens of schools have announced they will be shut to all – with some students reverting to online lessons.
Here is the list of weather-related closures so far:
Highlands school closures
Bower Primary
Canisbay Primary
Canisbay Primary Nursery
Castletown Primary
Castletown Primary Nursery
Crossroads Primary: closed in the afternoon
Crossroads Primary Nursery
Dunbeath Primary
Dunbeath Primary Nursery
Farr High School
Farr Primary (Suth)
Farr Primary Nursery (Suth)
Keiss Primary: closed in the afternoon
Keiss Primary Nursery
Lybster Primary
Lybster Primary Nursery
Melvich Primary
Melvich Primary Nursery
Miller Academy Primary
Miller Academy Primary Nursery
Newton Park Primary: closed in the afternoon
Newton Park Primary Nursery: closed in the afternoon
Noss Primary: closed in the afternoon
Noss Primary Nursery: closed in the afternoon
Pennyland Primary
Pennyland Primary Nursery
Reay Primary
Strathconon Primary
Thrumster Primary: closed in the afternoon
Thrumster Primary Nursery: closed in the afternoon
Tongue Pre-school Centre
Tongue Primary
Watten Primary: closed in the afternoon
Aberdeenshire school closures
Aboyne Academy
Aboyne Primary School
Alford Academy
Alford Primary School
Arduthie School
Arnage School
Auchnagatt School
Auchterellon School
Ballater School
Banchory Primary School
Banff Academy
Barthol Chapel School
Bervie School
Boddam School
Bracoden School
Braemar School
Burnhaven School
Cluny School
Crathes School
Crombie School
Crudie School
Cultercullen School
Daviot School
Drumblade School
Drumoak School
Dunecht School
Durris School
Ellon Primary School
Fettercairn School
Fintry School, Turriff
Fishermoss School
Fordyce School
Fraserburgh Academy
Fraserburgh North School
Gordon Primary School
Gordon Schools (The)
Hatton School, Cruden
Hill of Banchory School
Inverurie Academy
Johnshaven School
Keig School
Keithhall School
Kellands School
Kincardine O’Neil School
King Edward School
Kininmonth School
Kintore School
Largue School
Lochpots School
Logie Coldstone School
Longside School
Lumphanan School
Lumsden School
Macduff Primary School
Mackie Academy
Mearns Academy
Meiklemill School
Meldrum Academy
Meldrum School
Methlick School
Midmar School
Midmill School
Mintlaw Academy
Mintlaw School
New Machar School
Newburgh Mathers School
Ordiquhill School
Port Erroll School
Portlethen School
Rhynie School
Rothienorman School
Slains School
St Andrews School, Fraserburgh
St Andrew’s School, Inverurie
St Combs School
Strathdon School
Stuartfield School
Tarves School
Torphins School
Turriff Academy
Turriff Primary School
Tyrie School
Udny Green School
Uryside School
Westfield School
Moray school closures
Tomintoul Primary School
Tomintoul Primary School Nursery
Glenlivet Primary School
