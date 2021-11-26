Storm Arwen: Full list of school closures across the north and north-east

Schools across the north and north-east have been forced to close their doors to pupils today due the adverse weather as Storm Arwen descends.

With snow unfurling across north Scotland and strong winds prompting severe disruption over the weekend, dozens of schools have announced they will be shut to all – with some students reverting to online lessons.

Here is the list of weather-related closures so far:

Highlands school closures

Bower Primary

Canisbay Primary

Canisbay Primary Nursery

Castletown Primary

Castletown Primary Nursery

Crossroads Primary: closed in the afternoon

Crossroads Primary Nursery

Dunbeath Primary

Dunbeath Primary Nursery

Farr High School

Farr Primary (Suth)

Farr Primary Nursery (Suth)

Keiss Primary: closed in the afternoon

Keiss Primary Nursery

Lybster Primary

Lybster Primary Nursery

Melvich Primary

Melvich Primary Nursery

Miller Academy Primary

Miller Academy Primary Nursery

Newton Park Primary: closed in the afternoon

Newton Park Primary Nursery: closed in the afternoon

Noss Primary: closed in the afternoon

Noss Primary Nursery: closed in the afternoon

Pennyland Primary

Pennyland Primary Nursery

Reay Primary

Strathconon Primary

Thrumster Primary: closed in the afternoon

Thrumster Primary Nursery: closed in the afternoon

Tongue Pre-school Centre

Tongue Primary

Watten Primary: closed in the afternoon

Aberdeenshire school closures

Aboyne Academy

Aboyne Primary School

Alford Academy

Alford Primary School

Arduthie School

Arnage School

Auchnagatt School

Auchterellon School

Ballater School

Banchory Primary School

Banff Academy

Barthol Chapel School

Bervie School

Boddam School

Bracoden School

Braemar School

Burnhaven School

Cluny School

Crathes School

Crombie School

Crudie School

Cultercullen School

Daviot School

Drumblade School

Drumoak School

Dunecht School

Durris School

Ellon Primary School

Fettercairn School

Fintry School, Turriff

Fishermoss School

Fordyce School

Fraserburgh Academy

Fraserburgh North School

Gordon Primary School

Gordon Schools (The)

Hatton School, Cruden

Hill of Banchory School

Inverurie Academy

Johnshaven School

Keig School

Keithhall School

Kellands School

Kincardine O’Neil School

King Edward School

Kininmonth School

Kintore School

Largue School

Lochpots School

Logie Coldstone School

Longside School

Lumphanan School

Lumsden School

Macduff Primary School

Mackie Academy

Mearns Academy

Meiklemill School

Meldrum Academy

Meldrum School

Methlick School

Midmar School

Midmill School

Mintlaw Academy

Mintlaw School

New Machar School

Newburgh Mathers School

Ordiquhill School

Port Erroll School

Portlethen School

Rhynie School

Rothienorman School

Slains School

St Andrews School, Fraserburgh

St Andrew’s School, Inverurie

St Combs School

Strathdon School

Stuartfield School

Tarves School

Torphins School

Turriff Academy

Turriff Primary School

Tyrie School

Udny Green School

Uryside School

Westfield School

Moray school closures

Tomintoul Primary School

Tomintoul Primary School Nursery

Glenlivet Primary School

