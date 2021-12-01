Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland’s death toll on the rise as NHS Grampian records fourth highest rate of Covid

By Michelle Henderson
December 1, 2021, 3:09 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 5:51 pm
A further 19 Covid deaths have been recorded across Scotland overnight.

Scotland’s Covid death toll is on the rise again as figures almost doubled overnight.

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government revealed a further 19 people have died after contracting the virus.

The figures are almost double on Tuesday’s death toll of 10.

This means a total of 9, 591 people have died across Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

The rise in the country’s death toll coincides with an increase in positive cases overnight.

Health boards have recorded 2,796 cases in the latest 24 hours; an increase of 227 on the previous day.

A total of 3,683,752 positive cases have now been recorded in Scotland since March last year.

The figures come just one day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said “the overall trend of Covid is downward”.

Her remarks comes as Scotland recorded another case of the new Omicron variant on Wednesday.

Regional figures

Health boards across the north and north-east are continuing to record hundreds of positive cases each day.

NHS Grampian have recorded a further 243 positive cases overnight, the fourth highest rate of Covid in Scotland.

NHS Highland also confirmed today 139 people have come down with the virus.

A total of 84,615 positive cases have been recorded by health boards across the region since the pandemic took hold.

Vaccinations and booster shots

In Scotland, 4,347,880 have received the first dose of their vaccine while 3,951,364 are now fully vaccinated.

A total of 34, 433 also received their third dose of the vaccine, taking Scotland’s total to 1,722,225.

