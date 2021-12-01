Scotland’s death toll on the rise as NHS Grampian records fourth highest rate of Covid

Scotland’s Covid death toll is on the rise again as figures almost doubled overnight.

The latest figures released by the Scottish Government revealed a further 19 people have died after contracting the virus.

The figures are almost double on Tuesday’s death toll of 10.

This means a total of 9, 591 people have died across Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

3,683,752 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 2,796 to 730,331 Sadly 19 more people who tested positive have died (9,591 in total) Latest update ➡️https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡️https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/2SpUOpJg7r — Scottish Government (@scotgov) December 1, 2021

The rise in the country’s death toll coincides with an increase in positive cases overnight.

Health boards have recorded 2,796 cases in the latest 24 hours; an increase of 227 on the previous day.

A total of 3,683,752 positive cases have now been recorded in Scotland since March last year.

The figures come just one day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said “the overall trend of Covid is downward”.

Her remarks comes as Scotland recorded another case of the new Omicron variant on Wednesday.

Regional figures

Health boards across the north and north-east are continuing to record hundreds of positive cases each day.

NHS Grampian have recorded a further 243 positive cases overnight, the fourth highest rate of Covid in Scotland.

NHS Highland also confirmed today 139 people have come down with the virus.

A total of 84,615 positive cases have been recorded by health boards across the region since the pandemic took hold.

Vaccinations and booster shots

In Scotland, 4,347,880 have received the first dose of their vaccine while 3,951,364 are now fully vaccinated.

A total of 34, 433 also received their third dose of the vaccine, taking Scotland’s total to 1,722,225.

Read more: