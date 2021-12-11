Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness teen reported missing

By Denny Andonova
December 11, 2021, 4:21 pm Updated: December 12, 2021, 8:49 am
Edward Maggs was last seen on Friday, December 10.
Police are appealing for information to help them trace a missing Inverness teen.

Edward Maggs was last seen in the Raigmore are of the Highland city on Friday, December 10.

The 18-year-old has been described as white, around 5ft 8in and with short red hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark beanie hat, a red hooded top, a blue Nike tracksuit top, blue jogging trousers and black trainers. He was also carrying a black holdall.

Anyone with information about Mr Maggs’ whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1940 of December 10, or get in touch with his family.

Police confirmed Edward Maggs had been traced safe and well on Sunday, December 12.

