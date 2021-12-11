Inverness teen reported missing

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are appealing for information to help them trace a missing Inverness teen.

Edward Maggs was last seen in the Raigmore are of the Highland city on Friday, December 10.

The 18-year-old has been described as white, around 5ft 8in and with short red hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark beanie hat, a red hooded top, a blue Nike tracksuit top, blue jogging trousers and black trainers. He was also carrying a black holdall.

Anyone with information about Mr Maggs’ whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1940 of December 10, or get in touch with his family.

Police confirmed Edward Maggs had been traced safe and well on Sunday, December 12.