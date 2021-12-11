Highland teen with orange puffer jacket reported missing

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in the Highlands.

Danielle Cameron was last seen on Dochcarty Road in Dingwall just after midnight on Saturday, December 11.

She has been described as about 5ft 2in, of average build and with long, light-brown hair.

When last seen she is believed to have been wearing a black and orange puffer coat.

Police have now launched an appeal for eye-witnesses to locate the missing teen, who is believed to have connections in the Inverness area.

Anyone with information about Danielle’s whereabouts is urged to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 0073 of Saturday, December 11.

Police confirmed Danielle Cameron was traced safe and well on December 12.