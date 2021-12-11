Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

Highland teen with orange puffer jacket reported missing

By Denny Andonova
December 11, 2021, 4:33 pm Updated: December 12, 2021, 1:16 pm
Danielle Cameron was last seen just after midnight on Saturday, December 11.
Danielle Cameron was last seen just after midnight on Saturday, December 11.

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in the Highlands.

Danielle Cameron was last seen on Dochcarty Road in Dingwall just after midnight on Saturday, December 11.

She has been described as about 5ft 2in, of average build and with long, light-brown hair.

When last seen she is believed to have been wearing a black and orange puffer coat.

Police have now launched an appeal for eye-witnesses to locate the missing teen, who is believed to have connections in the Inverness area.

Anyone with information about Danielle’s whereabouts is urged to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 0073 of Saturday, December 11.

Police confirmed Danielle Cameron was traced safe and well on December 12.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal