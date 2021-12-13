Spider monkeys and a Cadbury’s elf: Monday’s news in pictures By Louise Gowans December 13, 2021, 4:00 pm Chocolatier Dawn Jenks adds the finishing touches to the Christmas elf creation at Cadbury World in Bournville. Jacob King/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. The waxing Moon sets behind the dome of the Old College at the University of Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Motorists this morning on the M40 close to Warwick. People in England are advised to now work from home if they can, as part of the government’s Plan B guidance. New restrictions have come into force to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Jacob King/PA Wire The Scottish Goldsmiths Trust and Ethical Metalsmiths have teamed up with art colleges to bring the Radical Jewellery Makeover a community jewellery mining project to the UK for the first time. Pictured are Edinburgh College of Art (ECA) jewellery students Ramsay Pagett and Honor Dodd with a selection of donated old jewellery. Colin Hattersley People queuing for booster jabs at Sevenoaks Pharmacy in Kent. Everyone over 18 in England will be offered booster jabs from this week, the PM said on Sunday night, as he declared an “Omicron emergency”. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Chocolatier Dawn Jenks adds the finishing touches to the Christmas elf creation at Cadbury World in Bournville. The elf weighs 8kg, the equivalent of 178 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk, and stands at 50cm tall. Jacob King/PA Wire A three-week-old rare Colombian Spider Monkeys, called Cranberry, which has been born in the zoo at the theme park in south west London. Chessington Word of Adventures has welcomed three baby Colombian spider monkeys – one set of male-female twins named Brussel and Sprout, and a third male baby, named Cranberry. Joe Pepler/Chessington World of Adventures/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Stow Health Vaccination centre in Westminster, central London. Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA Wire Chamila Suranga, a gemmology researcher attached to Gemological Institute of Ratnapura inspects a 310 kilograms heavy natural corundum blue sapphire at a residence where it is kept in Horana, about 41 kilometers south of Colombo, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena An actor dressed as an angel arrives on stage during the dress rehearsal for the Wintershall Estate’s nativity play held in a barn on the estate in Guildford, Surrey, the annual production tells the story of the birth of Jesus with a large cast and real farmyard animals. Aaron Chown/PA Wire People stand beside the border of flooded area near the Ebro River in the small village of Pradilla de Ebro, Aragon province, northern Spain. Heavy rain has led to flooding in northern Spain. AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Tags news in pictures photo gallery Picture gallery More from the Press and Journal News team News The Big Christmas Food Appeal: Reporters visit Aberdeen foodbank to lend a helping hand December 13, 2021 News Alness man targeted seagulls with slingshot – then kept one in a cage at home December 13, 2021 Premium Content Crime & Courts Extinction Rebellion campaigners ordered to pay compensation to RNLI after rig protest December 13, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti ruled out until new year Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack hopes Scottish football’s commercial revolution will start next month Aberdeen FC AGM: Ronald Hernandez and new stadium remain top of the agenda for shareholders Premium Content Aberdeen hand fans boost at AGM by announcing Jack MacKenzie has penned new deal to 2025 WATCH: Episode 21 of Highland League Weekly – Forres Mechanics v Formartine United highlights, plus Golspie Sutherland on possible promotion Premium Content Farmers’ union appeals for urgency in green strategy