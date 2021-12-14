Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First come, first served: Ellon pharmacy won’t accept abuse as lateral flow demand exceeds supply

By Daniel Boal
December 14, 2021, 1:54 pm Updated: December 14, 2021, 5:43 pm
Covid Scotland antibody tests

A pharmacy in Ellon has said it won’t accept abuse aimed at staff members as demand for lateral flow tests rises.

Rowlands Pharmacy on Market Street is one of many locations facing increased demand for lateral flow devices as more information surrounding the Omicron variant develops.

Positive Covid case numbers have steadily risen across Scotland since the first Omicron case was detected.

Lateral flow home test kits were unavailable yesterday on the government website as people wait to book a coronavirus vaccine.

The website advised visitors to “try again later” or book a test appointment instead – and also stressed that people can still pick up a box from a local chemist.

Rowlands gets a box of 50 lateral flow tests delivered each day, but due to the increase in demand is running out faster than before – leading to some frustration among customers.

Test shortages across the UK

Pharmacies across the north-east have also advised that prescriptions also need to be filled out in a timely fashion as the increased demand is having a knock-on effect.

Posting on social media, Rowlands Pharmacy in Ellon wrote: “The month of December is an extremely busy time and quite often our workload doubles.

“So prescriptions can take a bit longer to get ready or deliver.

“Make sure you order your prescriptions in plenty of time.

“Sometimes there are issues that are out of our control like stock issues that and the extra jobs Covid has put on us (lateral flow tests, Covid boosters, flu jabs) it’s extremely challenging at times.

“Please be assured we will do everything we can to get your prescriptions ready on time for you and sort out any stock issues.

“A box of 50 gets delivered to us every day, which has been the same since they started, but due to the increasing demand, we are finding that the box is not lasting all day so once they’re gone we can’t get any more until the next day.

“At the moment, to make sure we have enough to give everyone, we will need to limit how many we give out to each household at one time.”

