Crew Covid cases change Bressay Ferry service timetable

By Daniel Boal
December 15, 2021, 5:19 pm Updated: December 15, 2021, 5:35 pm
Bressay Ferry

Positive Covid cases among Bressay Ferry crew members have forced changes to its timetable.

The ferry will continue to operate normally today until the 6pm crossing from Lerwick.

There will however be a gap in the evening timetable until the 9pm crossing from Bressay, followed by the 9.30pm crossing from Lerwich and the 9.45pm crossing from Bressay.

The ferry will make its final crossing from Lerwick at 10pm tonight.

A restricted timetable will be enforced from tomorrow until it is reviewed again on December 23.

The first crossing will be the 7.30 am from Bressay with further alterations to the normal timetable throughout the day.

Shetland Islands Council has apologised to passengers for the short notice-changes and has placed the restricted timetable available to view online.

 

